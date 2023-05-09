All is not over for men's football

Though Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) has decided not to send the men's football team in the upcoming Asian Games in light of the team's recent poor performances, but all is not yet over for Bangladesh men's football team.





The BOA in its' executive committee's meeting on Saturday last decided not to send the Bangladesh men's football team to Hangzhou, China for the Games which will take place from September 23 to October 8. Although the BOA will send the women's football team for the event.





Talking to BSS on Monday Bangladesh's chef de mission in the Asian Games and BOA treasurer AK Sarkar said the decision of not sending the men's football team in the games was taken in the committee's meeting.





Asked whether there is any scope of reconsider over the decision, he said the decision was taken by the committee considering men's team recent performance, but if contacted from the end of Bangladesh Football Federation in this regard, then the committee would take the decision.





After the BOA's last meeting, BOA's vice president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun informed the newsmen that most of the members are opined that men's football is not doing well.





The men's football team lost to Seychelles while the girls' football is doing well and it was decided in the meeting to send the girls' team.





He said earlier informed the newsmen it's not the case that men's football was not kept. There is scope for further discussion. Many of us do not understand where the girls are doing well and where is the quality of the Asian Games. China-Japan will play in the Asian Games. The result can produce disheartened for us.





He said no final decision has been made about e-sports. Subjects are still under review. It'll be discussed in the committee's next meeting.





Discussion will also be held regarding men's football team.





Asian Games is a high standard Games. All the best countries of Asia compete in the games to show their excellence. For the first time in history, the men's football team played in the second round at the last Asian Games. Considering the previous results, the men's football team must keep logical demand to participate for the Asian Games football. �BSS