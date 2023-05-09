Tigers, Irish engage today in 2023 cycle's last Super League series starter

South Africa's direct qualification depends on Tigers' series winThe last series of the 2023 cycle's ICC Cricket World Cup Super league is going to be kick started today.







Bangladesh and Ireland will lock horns in the important event which will determine the 8th direct qualified team of the forthcoming ODI World Cup this year in India.





Bangladesh already qualified directly to the ICC World Cup 2023 but still the series is important for them. If the Tigers can sweep Irish cleanly, they will soar on top of the points table of the event.



The Tigers are now at 4 with 130 points and three wins will add 60 more points and thereby they will suppress New Zealand, the table toppers, who are occupying 175 points.





The matches are also important for Ireland and for South Africa as well. A 3-0 win for Ireland will pull them to the World Cup directly legging Proteas behind while series win for Bangladesh will take South Africa to main stage of the World Cup.





The match however, will kick start at 3:45pm (BST) at the County Ground in Chelmsford.





Bangladesh are favourite in the series in black and white but the series won't be as easy as their records in the ODI formats as they have to play a very adverse English condition, in which they could play once in a blue moon.







Irish are must be looking to grip the advantage of known environment. They already called back their star player Josh Little to the home from IPL ahead of the series.







The guests however, have to play without Mahmudullah and Taskin Ahmed. Mahmudullah has been rested while Taskin is ruled out for injury.







Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman joined with the team in England but Shakib recently hinted that he can skip the first match.







They still can dominate in the series and the young gun's in the tent had been outstanding in last couple of series. The tour therefore, will be an acid test for Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy and Hasan Mahmud.







Their caliber to perform in abroad will be key indicators for Bangladeshi selectors to announce the squad for the forthcoming World Cup.





Skipper Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das will open the innings followed by Shanto, Hridoy, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz make a strong batting line-up.







Bangladesh are likely to go with four pacers in a grassy English wicket. Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the possible four quick for Tamim.





Irish on the contrary, had struggle with the bat during their visit to Bangladesh last month. Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, need to find them back at home condition.







Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Mark Adair and George Dockrell need to continue where they left off.





Chelmsford weather condition reveals nothing wrong with uninterrupted cricket and County Ground offer a lot to both batters and pacers so, toss winning skipper must prefer to bowl first to pick the early advantage of the wicket.