Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:49 PM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Womens tour of Sri Lanka

Tigresses, Lionesses engage today in T20 series starter

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri LankaThe three-match WT20i series between touring Bangladesh Women's Team and hosts Sri Lanka Women's team will commence today.

The match will begin at 10:30 am (BST) at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Bangladesh batters have been struggling with the bat in recent days and they lost three-match ODI series 1-0 conceding 58-run defeat in the 3rd match after batting fiasco.
Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary and Lata Mondol need to find a way to regain their confidence spectrum in the team with two experienced campaigner Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed, who are rested in the series.

Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni and Nahida need to continue their form with the ball.

Chamari Athapaththu on the contrary, are very strong at home with their full strength squad combining Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Prasadini Weerakkody, Rashmi Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe and Udeshika Prabodhani.

The match however, is possible to be washed away as the weather forecast shows above 6mm rain in Colombo.



