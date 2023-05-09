Savings bond sales turn negative to pay for earlier loans

The sale of savings certificates has decreased in the first 9 months (July-March) of the current financial year 2022-23. The sales volume is so low that it is not even possible to pay interest and principal of the savings bonds invested earlier by customers with the sales money.







Even the target of borrowing Tk 35,000 crore from sale of savings bonds to meet the budget deficit was not met. The government did not get any loan from this sector in the first six months.





As per report the government could sell Tk 62,657 crore savings certificates 9 months mentioned above while the government paid a total of Tk 66,819 crore against earlier loan. In other words, the governm3nt paid Tk 4,161 crore from the exchequer to meet earlier loan obligation.





Now there is a bit strictness borrowing from sake of savings certificates. The government has reduced interest rate in the first place. Due to these reasons, the sale of savings bonds has collapsed.

In March this year total savings bonds were sold for Tk 6,795 crore. However, the government has to pay Tk 7,447 crore for payment of principal and profit on earlier loan.







That is, more than Tk 652 crore have been paid than the sale of savings bonds. In the same period last year (March 2022), the net savings bonds sale was Tk 1,815 crore.





Now the government focus is on borrowing from banking sector to meet various government expenses including implementation of development projects. For this reason, it has increased taking loans from banks. It has already a loan of Tk 52,500 crore to meet government expenses.







According to National Savings Department, since September last year, the amount of redemption has been higher than the sale of savings bonds. In the first month of January, the net sale of savings certificates was Tk 37.43 crore, in February it was negative to Tk 440 crore. Last December, the net sales of savings bonds were negative at Tk 1,491 crore.







In the first two months of the current fiscal, net investment in savings bonds was marginally positive. In August, the amount of net investment in savings certificates was Tk 8 crore. In July it was Tk 393 crore.





The government received less loans from selling saving bonds in the last fiscal year as well. In 2021-22, it borrowed Tk 19915 crore against the target of Tk 32,000 crore. However, even during the Corona period, the net investment of savings certificates was around Tk 42,000 crore in fiscal 2020-21.





Meanwhile, instead of savings certificates, the government has increased borrowing from the banking system. In the current fiscal year, it has target of taking a total loan of Tk 1.6 lakh crore from banking system.







Due to non-availability of loans from savings bonds, for low interest rate the government have to borrow more from banks. Due to liquidity crisis in bank, Bangladesh Bank is now providing the entire domestic loan to the government.





In 9 months of the current financial year (July-March), the government has taken a loan of Tk 50380 crore from the central bank while the amount of loan taken from commercial banks is Tk 1,980 crore.







In the period mentioned above the government's net bank debt stood at around Tk 52,360 crore. In the last fiscal there was a huge loan from the banking system. In the last fiscal year 2021-2022, the government's bank loan amounted to Tk 72,750 crore.