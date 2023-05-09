Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD per capita GDP to stay higher than India

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Bangladesh continues to have higher per capita GDP when compared to India till 2022, latest data from International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed. However, India is estimated to have edge in the next two years over Bangladesh to take the lead again at least data till 2028, estimates by the agency indicated.

The key reason for such a trend for Bangladesh could be higher growth boosted by strong external demand. Also, the country has not faced contraction even during Covid-19.

Though India has recorded fastest growth, it faced contraction in FY21, and during the current fiscal growth is estimated to slow down when compared to the previous fiscal. 
Commenting on the trend, former Chief Economic Advisor, former Chief Economist of World Bank (WB), and now Professor of Economics at Cornell University, Kaushik Basu, said with the new WB-IMF data coming in, it's clear that Bangladesh's per capita income has been higher than India's since 2019.

 "This would be unthinkable 10 years ago. We mustn't grudge a developing nation doing well. But we must pay more attention to data & science," he said in tweet.

WB, in its country overview for Bangladesh, says the country has a strong track record of growth and development, even in times of elevated global uncertainty.

 "A robust demographic dividend, strong ready-made garment exports, resilient remittance inflows, and stable macroeconomic conditions have supported rapid economic growth over the past two decades," said WB.

On Sunday, IMF said its staff team completed a staff visit to Dhaka. Post that a statement issued by IMF's Mission Chief for Bangladesh, Rahul Anand, said, "Against a challenging economic backdrop, Bangladesh remains one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.

" However, the statement noted that persistent inflationary pressures, elevated volatility of global financial conditions, and slowdown in major advanced trading partners continue to weigh on growth, foreign currency reserves and the taka (the sovereign currency). 

Meanwhile, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has cut Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.3 per cent for FY24 to 5.3 per cent from 7.1 per cent in the last fiscal.

In its latest Asian Development Outlook, ADB says the slower growth forecast reflects subdued domestic demand and weaker export expansion due to slow global growth following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 "The main risk to this growth projection is a greater economic slowdown in Bangladesh's major export destinations driven by global uncertainty over the prolonged political tensions," said ADB.

For India, too, ADB cut its growth projection to 6.4 per cent from 7.2 per cent (as announced in December) for FY24. "The growth moderation in FY23 is premised on the ongoing global economic slowdown, tight monetary conditions, and elevated oil prices," the agency had said.

WB, too, lowered growth projection to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent, while the RBI has upped the growth forecast to 6.5 per cent from 6.4 per cent.   
�Business Line (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savings bond sales turn negative to pay for earlier loans
BD per capita GDP to stay higher than India
Biman Bangladesh secures funding for buying 10 Airbus
US urged to allow duty-free access for BD garments made with its cotton
'RMG exports may be hindered in post-LDC era'
LafargeHolcim profit rises by 90pc to Tk 2,432m in Q1'23
10pc cashback on Nagad recharge for Hanif flyover toll payment
BRAC Bank introduces yoga for employees


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft