US urged to allow duty-free access for BD garments made with its cotton Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan requested the US government to allow duty-free access of Bangladesh garments made of the cotton imported from the US.





"This duty-free access would benefit both Bangladeshi RMG exporters and US cotton growers, thus creating a win-win situation," Faruque Hassan said in a meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in the capital on Sunday.





During the visit, the envoy was accompanied by Leena Khan, Labor Attach�, Department of Labor, Arturo Hines, Deputy Political Economic Counselor, Megan Francic, USDA/FAS, Agricultural Attach�, Kaitlyn Denzler, USAID/DRG Labor Team Lead, Emelda Mullick, USAID/DRG, Labor Team, and Saifuzzaman Mehrab, Political and Economic Section, Labor Assistant.





BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President S.M. Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, Navidul Huq, Rajiv Chowdhury, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md. Imranur Rahman, Mijanur Rahman and Neela Hosna Ara and chairmen of different standing committees of BGMEA were also present at the meeting.





Their discussions focused on various issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening trade ties between the USA and Bangladesh, particularly how the US could support Bangladesh in increasing apparel exports including high-end garments to the US market, said a press release.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan gave an overview of how the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh has made huge progress in terms of workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers' rights and welfare, boosting the confidence of global buyers in the apparels made in Bangladesh.





He also highlighted how the massive safety initiatives coupled with trainings of workers jointly taken by the Government, brands, ILO and development partners transformed the garment industry of Bangladesh which has also made remarkable strides in the area of environmental sustainability, securing the leading position with the highest number of green garment factories in the world.





Faruque Hassan also appraised the envoy about the formation of Minimum Wage Board by the government of Bangladesh for garment workers' minimum monthly wages.







The BGMEA President informed the U.S. Ambassador about the BGMEA's initiative to organize the Bangladesh Apparel Summit in the USA in October 2023 and requested him to expend support in organizing the event.





He also appraised the envoy of BGMEA's initiatives of raising awareness among the garment manufacturers about intellectual property rights and counterfeit products.





U.S. Ambassador Peter Haas praised the RMG industry of Bangladesh for its huge progress in ensuring workplace safety and workers' rights and welfare, stressing on the importance of carrying forward the accomplishments.





They also discussed various issues relevant to Bangladesh's RMG industry including its prospects and preparedness to continue the growth momentum.He also briefed the U.S. Ambassador about the progress made by Bangladesh in terms of legal reforms aimed at ensuring labor rights and welfare.He also expressed hope that Bangladesh's garment industry would continue its development initiatives in the coming days.