LafargeHolcim profit rises by 90pc to Tk 2,432m in Q1'23

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) operating profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached Tk 2,432million a significant increase of 90 per cent in first quarter (January-March) of 2023 despite challenging market conditions.





Net sales growth of 37 percent backed by new products and innovative solutions during the perios, says a press release.







Iqbal Chowdhury, CEO of the company said: "The first quarter's performance demonstrates the strength of our diverse product portfolio and strategic presence driven by innovative products, high-value solutions, digital footprint and new channels.



"We are also supporting our customers with sustainable waste management solution through Geocycle. I wholeheartedly thank all employees of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh along with our valued channel partners and stakeholders for this strong start to the year.





"In the given market context, we shall continue to focus on expansion of channels, aggregates business, new products and solutions in the market and at the same time enhance our digital footprint in Bangladesh to ensure sustainable growth."





Operating EBIT reached Tk 2,432 million -a growth of 90percent over last year. Net sales increased by 37 percent to Tk 8,546million compared to Tk 6,259 million in 2022. Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 102percent to Tk 1.64compared to Tk 0.81in 2022.





Geocycle continued to offer a long-term solution to country's waste management challenges. More than ~8,000 tons of diverse waste streams were safely disposed of during this period that clearly accelerated the green growth agenda of the company. Our journey for cost leadership remained as a focal point during the quarter and had a very positive impact on the overall result.







The rest of 2023 will be challenging as geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressure continues. Despite that we are optimistic and well poised to deliver strong performance, as we demonstrated in the previous quarters.





With its grip on global standards and strength in innovations, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited is also regarded as a dependable solution provider in construction materials. It is producing and supplying customized cement for high profile projects in the country.