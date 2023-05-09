10pc cashback on Nagad recharge for Hanif flyover toll payment

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, offers a 10 percent cashback on the recharge of RFID tolling tags using its gateway, with a view to encouraging digital toll payments for travelling on Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital.







The flyover authorities have recently introduced the RFID-based toll collection system that is made up of RFID tags on vehicles and overhead-mounted RFID equipment on toll lanes.







To avail of this hassle-free toll payment service, customers first need to get registered and open an account. Then, after recharging their tag accounts using Nagad gateway, their tag-affixed vehicles, except motorcycles and CNG-driven autorickshaws, do not have to stop at the toll plaza for cash transactions, rather will pass the flyover using the auto-lane.





The toll will automatically be collected by scanning RFID tags affixed to the registered vehicles crossing the flyover.





Many vehicles are already availing of the digital toll payment facility - thus once a tiring job has now become a hassle-free task and is saving time as well. The digital toll payment service is available on the flyover's eight exits.





The registered vehicles must exit the flyover using the lane labelled "T" where the boom bar will immediately open upon entry. So, vehicles will no longer wait on the toll plaza for cash transactions.





Last year, Orion Infrastructure Limited signed an agreement with Nagad to digitalise toll collection for Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover, thus reducing traffic congestion at the toll plaza of the country's longest flyover.





To enjoy the RFID-based toll payment service, customers will have to visit the flyover's website: (https://mmhf.com.bd/) and open an account.







Registered vehicles will get an instant 10 percent cashback upon their recharge of RFID tags through Nagad. The cashback amount will be a maximum of Tk 100. The campaign that started on 5 May will run until 31st of this month.





Regarding this new facility for customers, Nagad's Chief Commercial Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "We are taking various initiatives to encourage people to choose more digital transactions in their daily life. Nagad's involvement with the digital toll payment system is part of such efforts."





Md Erfanul Azim, vice-president of Orion Group and wing commander (retd), said, "Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina�we have introduced the digital toll collection system, which will ease hassles at toll plazas and save time for both drivers and passengers."





To avail the digital toll payment facility, customers first must visit the flyover's website and complete the initial registration. After that, they will collect RFID tags from the Central Plaza in Sayedabad and affix them to your vehicles.







To pay the toll, customers will have to select "Pay with Nagad" from "Add Trip Option" on the flyover's website. The toll payment can then be easily completed by entering the trip number, Nagad account number, verification code and PIN.