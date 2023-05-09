Video
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy A04e with robust battery

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Samsung has brought Galaxy A04e to Bangladesh - a beautiful device with an array of outstanding features like a 5,000mAh battery, RAM Plus, an immersive display, and robust cameras to capture stunning shots. Samsung Galaxy A04e will be available at BDT 12,999.

The reflective design of Galaxy A04e emanates a unique pastel luster that will help users state their style statement prominently & uniquely. It's available in Black, Light Blue, and Copper, says a press release.

The beautiful device has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, and the HD+ technology will provide sharp, crisp, and clear content. In addition, it is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery.
A combination of the immersive display with HD+ technology and a powerful battery will enhance the user's entertainment and fun levels.

Galaxy A04e can intelligently read the phone usage pattern and provide extra virtual RAM of up to 4GB allowing users to multitask smoothly.

The device features an Octa-core processor and up to 7GB (3GB+4GB with RAM Plus) RAM for fast and efficient performance. In addition, it comes with a storage of 32GB that can be extended up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy A04e features a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth camera. The 2MP Depth Camera will adjust the depth of field in each photo and blur any background to provide high-quality portrait shots.

Both of these cameras will make every precious moment stand out. In addition, the device comes with a 5MP Front Camera to capture stunning selfies.


