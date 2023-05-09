ONE Bank holds anti-money laundering training

ONE Bank Ltd recently arranged a day long Training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" at Hotel Momo Inn, Bogura.





The Training was arranged for the Executives and Officers of Branches and Sub Branches of OBL Rajshahi Zone.







Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank Bogura Office inaugurated the Training programme as a Chief Guest and delivered speech.





A. B. M. Saif Sarwar, Additional Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of ONE Bank Limited presided over the Training programme.





Mirza Azhar Ahmad, SEVP and Head of Operations, Khandaker Liakat Ali, EVP and DCAMLCO, Mohammad Masudul Haque, SVP and Head of Training were also conducted the training sessions.