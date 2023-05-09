Video
Asian, European markets rise after strong US jobs, rebound in banks

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

HONG KONG, May 8: Asian and European markets rose Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street fuelled by a strong rebound in US regional banks and forecast-beating jobs data that eased fears over a recession in the world's top economy.

But investors remain wary of any further upheaval in the US financial system following last week's turmoil that saw the sale of the embattled First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase.

That followed the collapse in March of three other banks and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, which sparked panic on trading floors.

An indication last week from the US Federal Reserve that it could pause its interest rate hikes -- after announcing another increase -- did little to soothe concerns.

Still, a surge Friday in US regional lenders and the strong jobs report provided a shot in the arm for Asian markets at the start of the week.
Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai and Bangkok led gainers by putting on more than one percent each, while Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington and Jakarta were also in the green.

But Tokyo was dragged down by a retreat in banks as investors returned from an extended break to play catch-up with last week's sell-off.

Paris and Frankfurt were slightly higher in the morning. London was closed for a holiday.

- Jobs data jump - While the quarter-of-a-million jump in the non-farm payroll figure will give the Fed reason to hold rates higher for longer, it also showed the US economy remained resilient despite higher rates and inflation.

Investors have fretted for months that the long-running programme of monetary tightening aimed at defeating soaring prices will spark a recession.

Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee warned on Friday it was "way too premature" to say if there would be another lift next month but warned the banking turmoil would likely drag on the economy.

There were growing worries about a possible catastrophic US default, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning the country could run out of cash to pay its bills as soon as the start of June unless Congress raises the debt limit.    �AFP


