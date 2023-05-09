Gree No. 1 world brand of Air Conditioner in 2022

Gree AC is further recognized as the number one air conditioner brand in the world in 2022. Gree AC recognized for its successive performances, consumer trust and dependence and in rows achievement since 2005.







Recently, Euro Monitor International published their evaluation reports. Gree AC achieved this recognition by evaluating the four basic indicators of business intelligence, market analysis, retail sales volume and consumer insight for air conditioning products marketed globally, says a press release.





Gree was founded in 1991 with 9 productions bases at present. It is the world's largest specialized air conditioning enterprise which has integrated R&D, manufacturing, marketing and service.



Today Gree's annual production capacity of RAC and CAC are more than 60 million sets and 5.5 million sets respectively. Gree are now manufacturing and delivering 127000 models of RAC & 1000 models of CAC.









Gree products are sold widely in more than 200 countries and regions with over 400 million users all across the world. Gree is the master of core technology in air conditioner manufacturing industry.





Electro Mart Group, the country's leading manufacturer and marketer of electronics products, has been dealing Gree AC in the Bangladeshi market for over 25 years with credibility, reputation and trust. Over the last 15 years, Gree AC has occupied the number one position in the Bangladeshi market.





Gree AC market share is about 60 percent in Bangladesh. Electro Mart Group has manufactured, supplied and marketed new series of ACusing advanced and environment friendly technology in the country.







At present, there are more than 100 series of Gree brand ACs available in all sales and display centers, retail showrooms and partner showrooms in Bangladesh.





Gree has the world's first G-boost inverter compressor, efficient and energy saving. Gree AC is enriched with built-in-inverter technology which is environment friendly.







Gree AC has biological filter, catechin filter, silver Ion filter and colasma air purification technology which is able to completely purify the indoor air. I-feel technology able to regulate room & body temperature and thus save electricity. Gree AC has ideal temperature adjustment technology which automatically regulates the room temperature with the environment.





Gree AC saves up to 70% of power consumption by using of the world's first boost inverter compressor. Gree AC equipped with a Nano-technology compressor.