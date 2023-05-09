Emirates to double its cargo capacity in next decade

Emirates SkyCargo, freighter division of Emirates airline has added 2 Boeing 747-400Fs to its freighter fleet, showing its strong confidence in the global cargo market in a current environment of volatility.





The airline is expecting 15 more freighters to join its fleet from announced orders and its freighter conversion programme, plus a boost in belly-hold capacity from new passenger aircraft deliveries starting with Airbus A350s in late summer 2024, followed by 777-Xs the year after, says a press release.





Over the next decade, Emirates SkyCargo expects to double its existing capacity, add over 20 new destinations to its freighter network, and offer even more flexibility and services to its customers with a fleet mix of over 300 wide-body aircraft comprising: 777s, 777-Fs, 747-Fs, A350s, and A380s.





Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo said: "While the current market volatility may cause others to hesitate, Emirates SkyCargo is pushing full steam ahead with our plans.



The medium to long term projections for global air cargo show an upward trajectory of between 3-5%. Combine that Dubai's strategy to double its foreign trade where multi-modal logistics will play a big role, and the economic activity happening in markets around the Gulf, West Asia, and Africa, and the opportunity for Emirates SkyCargo is clear."





He added: ". Emirates SkyCargo is also investing to develop new products, and to speed up digitisation and technology innovation. It is our ambition to lead the market in delivering specialist solutions that are fast, reliable, flexible, and efficient."







Secured on a long-term wet-lease basis, the 2 Boeing 747-Fs complement Emirates SkyCargo's existing fleet of 11 Boeing 777 freighters. Emirates SkyCargo operates two state-of-the-art cargo terminals at its hub in Dubai, offering transit times of as little as three hours air-to-air.





The terminals offer a total cargo capacity of around one million tonnes per year, with the ability to raise this to 1.3 million tonnes.





Emirates presently operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai with wide-body Boeing 777s and via Dubai connects to over 130 destinations across six continents. Each flight to and from Dhaka offers a belly-hold cargo capacity of approximate 20 tonnes.