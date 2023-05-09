Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates to double its cargo capacity in next decade

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Emirates SkyCargo, freighter division of Emirates airline has added 2 Boeing 747-400Fs to its freighter fleet, showing its strong confidence in the global cargo market in a current environment of volatility.

The airline is expecting 15 more freighters to join its fleet from announced orders and its freighter conversion programme, plus a boost in belly-hold capacity from new passenger aircraft deliveries starting with Airbus A350s in late summer 2024, followed by 777-Xs the year after, says a press release.

Over the next decade, Emirates SkyCargo expects to double its existing capacity, add over 20 new destinations to its freighter network, and offer even more flexibility and services to its customers with a fleet mix of over 300 wide-body aircraft comprising: 777s, 777-Fs, 747-Fs, A350s, and A380s.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo said: "While the current market volatility may cause others to hesitate, Emirates SkyCargo is pushing full steam ahead with our plans.
The medium to long term projections for global air cargo show an upward trajectory of between 3-5%. Combine that Dubai's strategy to double its foreign trade where multi-modal logistics will play a big role, and the economic activity happening in markets around the Gulf, West Asia, and Africa, and the opportunity for Emirates SkyCargo is clear."

He added: ". Emirates SkyCargo is also investing to develop new products, and to speed up digitisation and technology innovation. It is our ambition to lead the market in delivering specialist solutions that are fast, reliable, flexible, and efficient."

Secured on a long-term wet-lease basis, the 2 Boeing 747-Fs complement Emirates SkyCargo's existing fleet of 11 Boeing 777 freighters. Emirates SkyCargo operates two state-of-the-art cargo terminals at its hub in Dubai, offering transit times of as little as three hours air-to-air.

The terminals offer a total cargo capacity of around one million tonnes per year, with the ability to raise this to 1.3 million tonnes.

Emirates presently operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai with wide-body Boeing 777s and via Dubai connects to over 130 destinations across six continents. Each flight to and from Dhaka offers a belly-hold cargo capacity of approximate 20 tonnes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savings bond sales turn negative to pay for earlier loans
BD per capita GDP to stay higher than India
Biman Bangladesh secures funding for buying 10 Airbus
US urged to allow duty-free access for BD garments made with its cotton
'RMG exports may be hindered in post-LDC era'
LafargeHolcim profit rises by 90pc to Tk 2,432m in Q1'23
10pc cashback on Nagad recharge for Hanif flyover toll payment
BRAC Bank introduces yoga for employees


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft