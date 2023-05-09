BKB launches Western Union API payment service To achieve growth by ensuring expected customer service in foreign remittance business, the opening ceremony of Western Union API Payment service was held at Bangladesh Krishi Bank's Head Office on Monday, says a press release.





The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md. Nasiruzzaman and Senior Country Manager South Asia of Western Union Money Transfer Company Ramanathan S S were present on the occasion.







The Managing Director (Additional Charge) Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hossain, General Manager (Admin) Md. Zainal Abedin, General Manager Mohd. Khaleduzzaman, Deputy General Manager of Foreign Remittance Management Department Md. Mostafizur Rahman and Regional Operations Manager South Asia Shihab Hasan and Country Lead, Reconciliation and Settlement Bangladesh Md. Taohidur Rahman of Western Union Money Transfer Company were also present.



Under this service, remittance of expatriate Bangladeshi nationals sent from abroad through Western Union Money Transfer can be easily withdrawn from 1038 branches of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, said the press release.