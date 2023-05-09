Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mutual Funds Assoc launches impact fund for south region

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

The Association of Asset Management Companies and Funds (AAMCMF) has announced plans to launch an impact fund to finance food security, healthcare, green initiatives and digitization of small and micro business activities in Khulna, Gopalganj and other Southern districts of Bangladesh, according to a statement by the association.

The proposed alternative investment fund "Bangladesh Impact Fund - South Region '' will have a target size of Tk 200 crore and can become larger with success, Dr Hasan Imam, President of AAMCMF said at an event held at Khulna Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

Impact funds are collective investment tools that eye positive impacts of their private investments in terms of socioeconomic development and sustainability. 

While speaking as a special guest the leader of Bangladeshi asset management community also announced that similar impact funds would be launched for other regions of the country through discussion with the local business communities.
Sheikh Salauddin Jewel, Member of Parliament for the Khulna-02 constituency presided over the session and presented how the Padma Bridge opened the avenues for the southern region's economic development.

"Not only has the bridge opened a new era in commerce for the South, but the government has also funded numerous development initiatives in health care, agriculture and infrastructure in Southern districts," said the lawmaker.  

Hasan Imam said the capital market has an enormous role to play in regional development across Bangladesh and he encouraged local businessmen to participate in the capital markets through investments and building dividend generating businesses.

"Such timely private sector funds with your participation will be a win-win for the nation, its people and the capital markets. We stand ready to do our part", he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savings bond sales turn negative to pay for earlier loans
BD per capita GDP to stay higher than India
Biman Bangladesh secures funding for buying 10 Airbus
US urged to allow duty-free access for BD garments made with its cotton
'RMG exports may be hindered in post-LDC era'
LafargeHolcim profit rises by 90pc to Tk 2,432m in Q1'23
10pc cashback on Nagad recharge for Hanif flyover toll payment
BRAC Bank introduces yoga for employees


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft