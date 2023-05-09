DSE, CSE fall on profit taking

Stocks fell on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).







At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 7.71 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 6,261. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 0.61 points or 0.04 per cent to 1,367. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 7.56 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 2,196.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, also declined to Tk 759 crore, from Tk 846 crore, the turnover on Sunday.



Of the issues traded, 74 advanced, 65 declined, and 225 didn't see any price movement.





The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Paramount Textiles, BSC, Sea Pearl Beach, Eastern Housing, Agni Systems, LafargeHolcim, Intraco Refueling, Amara Network, Unique Hotels and Genex Infosys.





Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Generation Next, Jahin Spinning, Apex Spinning, Hawa Well Textiles, Agni Systems, Orion Infusion, Apex Foods, Legacy Footwear, Beech Hatchery and Evins Textiles.





The top 10 companies in decline are: Sea Pearl Beach, Al-Haj Textile, Midland Bank, Heidelberg Cement, Midas Finance, Aramit Cement, Ekmi Laboratories, Unilever Consumer, BGIC and Central Pharma.





At the CSE, the overall value index CASPI decreased by 7 points. 53 of the 190 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 44 has decreased and the price of 93 has remained unchanged. Tk 10.10 crore were transacted.