Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kuwait may recruit nurses from BD, India, Philippines

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, has instructed authorities to take measures to open recruitment of expat workers from new countries, according to a report by Kuwait Times.

The workers must be from countries other than those with large communities in Kuwait, to address labor shortages in certain fields and diversify labour sources.

According to the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM), the instructions include coordinating with the foreign ministry to sign memorandam of understanding with new labour-exporting countries.

The delegation will reportedly request eight hours of work daily and one day of rest weekly for domestic workers, and overtime pay if work exceeds this limit.

Meanwhile, the Central Agency for Public Tenders has approved the health ministry's request to award three tenders to provide medical support services to all governorates at a cost of KD 57.1 million ($187 million approximately).
The contracts will provide nurses to health centers in Hawally, Sabah, Capital, Jahra, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al-Kabeer, and Ahmadi.

Sources have revealed that the ministry is in the process of receiving new batches of Indian, Bangladeshi, and Filipino nurses to appoint them in health centers that will be opened in new areas, as well as fill any shortages in existing hospitals and centers.

These measures are expected to ease the burden on the healthcare system, which has been under severe strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is also likely to help alleviate the country's high unemployment rate and address labor shortages in key sectors.    �Arabian Business


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Savings bond sales turn negative to pay for earlier loans
BD per capita GDP to stay higher than India
Biman Bangladesh secures funding for buying 10 Airbus
US urged to allow duty-free access for BD garments made with its cotton
'RMG exports may be hindered in post-LDC era'
LafargeHolcim profit rises by 90pc to Tk 2,432m in Q1'23
10pc cashback on Nagad recharge for Hanif flyover toll payment
BRAC Bank introduces yoga for employees


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft