'Bangladesh-India multimodal connectivity no more a dream'

India and Bangladesh are thinking big on multimodal connectivity- a move that not only be important for the two countries but would be key to sub-regional economic integration.





In fact, multimodal connectivity is no more a dream, as the two nations have stepped into heightened economic cooperation, which is gradually turning a vision into reality.





Once it takes-off, it will hugely benefit India's landlocked northeast as it would open the pathway of rapid development.





Better connectivity will increase the value, resilience and dependability of the supply chains in the region.





To make the cooperation more energetic, the two countries have zeroed in on roads, water and railway connectivity. Several initiatives have been taken in the last few years, which are near completion.

Both Dhaka and Delhi underscore the enhancement of connectivity through air, water, rail, road will be mutually beneficial.





Last week, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma at a seminar in Dhaka said that multimodal connectivity is the future of a new level of cooperation between the two countries.





The scope and quality of connectivity is a common aspiration, which reflects India's growing partnership with Bangladesh, he remarked.





The envoy pointed out that the future links between the two countries would be shaped by multimodal connectivity, including through road and rail, inland waterways, coastal shipping, as well as energy and digital connectivity.





The High Commissioner said in the last five years, bilateral trade has more than doubled, and Bangladesh's exports to India have now touched nearly USD 2 billion, with India emerging as the largest export market for Bangladesh in Asia.





Delhi has granted Duty-Free Quota Free access to all Bangladeshi goods except a few for a decade. Despite the trade balance being in India's favour, many imported items help in adding value to Bangladeshi exports.





Already, the opening of the Mongla and Chattogram ports for the transhipment of goods to and from Indian north-eastern states to the rest of India was an important step.





Earlier the two countries had signed an agreement on coastal shipping in 2015 and an agreement in October 2018 on the use of Chattogram and Mongla Ports for trans-shipment of goods to and from India.�India Narrative