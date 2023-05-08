EC satisfied with Azmat’s apology

Ruling Awami League's (AL) Mayor candidate in Gazipur Azmat Ullah Khan on Sunday offered written apology at a hearing of the EC at its office in the capital.



Azmat was accused flouting the electoral code of conduct. The hearing over, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal told reporters that the EC was satisfied with Azmat Ullah's explanation, "but we have not taken any decision yet."



The CEC said that Azmat apologised politely and promised that he would not make such mistakes in future and that he had made some mistakes out of ignorance. He said that he had addressed two public meetings, outside the city corporation area, taking permission from an Election Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Gazipur as he was not aware of Rule 5 of the Code of Conduct.



"We consider Azmat's showdown while submitting his nomination paper as a major violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct. In this regard, Azmat explained that a number of councilors came with their followers, creating the impression of a showdown, " said the CEC.



Azmat told reporters that he promised to abide by the code of conduct and that he violated the code as he was not aware of it.



He said, "I was given two letters and I made my position clear on the issues mentioned. Not only as a candidate, but as a citizen of the country, I will fully cooperate with the EC in holding free, fair and acceptable election."



When reporters pointed out to him that ministers sought votes for him, Azmat said, "I explained my position. Now, it is for the Election Commission to take the decision."



Azmat appeared at the hearing yesterday, responding to the EC's summons served on him on April 30.

Gazipur mayoral election is scheduled for May 25.

