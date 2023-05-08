Nepalese FM due May14

Foreign Minister of Nepal NP Saud to arrive in Dhaka on May 14 to discuss various matters of mutual interests including the expansion of bilateral trade, development of multimodal transport and connectivity networks, improved transit facilities and promotion of investments in energy sector through incorporating India.



A private sector delegation including the members of the Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN) will accompany the Nepalese Foreign Minister along with three other ministers including the ministers for Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation to pay a two-day official visit to Bangladesh.



He will hold meetings with the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and to pay a curtsey call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



"The meeting will also discuss the signing of a proposed agreement to import 500 megawatts of hydroelectricity from Nepal by Indian company GMR to Bangladesh through India, tripartite investments of Bangladesh, India and Nepal in hydroelectricity project in Nepal and also the importing of electricity from the project to Bangladesh," Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell told the Daily Observer on Sunday.



Nepal and Bangladesh work closely on issues of common interests and share similar views at various regional and international forums, including SAARC, BIMSTEC and the United Nations.



On the occasion of Foreign Minister of Nepal's NP Saud's visit to Bangladesh, Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari will be hosting an event on "Realizing Energy Cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh" on May 13 at the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka.



We are preparing to hold two meetings with the Nepalese side a Joint Working Group and Joint Steering Committee meetings to explore trilateral cooperation with India," Power Cell DG said.



"One of the items on the agenda of these meetings is how to take India on board to use existing transmission lines and a dedicated transmission line through the Indian territory to enable electricity trade between the two countries," said Madhu Bhetuwal, spokesperson at Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation on May 6.



"As India has started a green grids initiative-One Sun One World One Grid-to introduce a transnational electricity grid that supplies power and has a neighbourhood first policy, forging connectivity between Nepal and Bangladesh will help India's own initiative," the official said.



Another topic for discussion will be the sale of Nepal's 40 MW-50 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through the existing transmission line in India, the official said.



The discussions will also include the development of the 683 MW Sunkoshi 3 hydropower project which the two countries had agreed to develop through a joint venture investment during the fourth meeting of the working group and a joint steering committee held in late August.



"We have not yet consulted with Bangladesh about the possible involvement of India in this project. But that will ease transmission of power to Bangladesh," Bhetuwall added.



Earlier, the former Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali paid an official visit to Bangladesh on 17-19 February 2020.



This time both the Foreign Ministers will review the progress of ongoing activities related to mutual cooperation in different sector.



Nepal and the People's Republic of Bangladesh established diplomatic relations on 08 April 1972. The relations between the two countries are based on goodwill, mutual understanding and cooperation. Nepal was the 7th country to extend recognition to Bangladesh by establishing diplomatic relations as early as 1972.



