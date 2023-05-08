Khasru visits residence of Mukti Rani







"No one is above the law offender must be punished," he made the comment while visiting residence of Mukti Rani Barman at Cholipura upazila of Barhatta upazil in the district, an official release said.

While visiting, the state minister consoled family members of Mukti Rani Barman and assured them for ensuring proper justice for killing the schoolgirl.



Chairman of Netrokona District Parishad Asit Sarkar Sajal, Sadar Upazila Chairman Ataur Rahman Manik and Barhatta upazila Chairma Mainul Haque, among others, were present during the visit.



On May 2, a stalker stabbed a schoolgirl to death in Barhatta upazila of Netrakona.



The victim was Mukti Rani Barman, 15, daughter of Nikhil Barman of Premnagor Chhalipura village in Barhatta.



Members of Detective Branch of Police arrested Kausar, 18, for killing the school girl Mukti Rani Barman. BSS



