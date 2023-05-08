Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 May, 2023, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Market-based interest rate, unified exchange rate from July: BB

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh Bank will be returning to market-based interest rate from July with the announcement of the next half-yearly monetary policy statement, which will cover the first six months of the 2023-24 fiscal.

The central bank will also set a unified foreign exchange rate for all sectors, as per the guidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, said this on Sunday in a press briefing.

The IMF team ended their visit Sunday, having arrived in Dhaka on April 25, to discuss the progress of implementation of the joint action plan for the $4.7 billion IMF loan for Bangladesh.

After the discussion with the IMF delegation, Haque briefed reporters regarding the discussions on Sunday.

Meanwhile the IMF team has expressed satisfaction regarding the progress of reforms in different sectors, the spokesperson said.    

Explaining the introduction of a unified exchange rate, he said that a single foreign exchange rate does not mean that the buying and selling rate of the dollar will be the same.

Now there are several exchange rates, but if the difference between them is within 2 percent, the exchange rate can be said to have a single exchange rate.

Apart from this, calculation of forex reserves according to the IMF's Balance of Payments and Investment Position Manual (BPM-6) will also be announced in the next monetary policy, Mezbaul said.

The next IMF delegation will visit Bangladesh in October. Some of the reform measures to be carried out under the terms of the loan to Bangladesh are expected to be achieved by September.

The IMF has already disbursed the first instalment of the sanctioned loan. Mezbaul said that the recently concluded visit of the IMF team has nothing to do with receiving the second instalment of the loan.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC satisfied with Azmat’s apology
Health minister calls for precautions as dengue cases rise
Nepalese FM due May14
Khasru visits residence of Mukti Rani
Market-based interest rate, unified exchange rate from July: BB
Mild heat wave sweeps over 27 districts
BD lags behind in int'l market competition: ADB
Hasina wants diversified C’wealth observers for next election


Latest News
Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Asaduzzaman
Son held for killing father in Netrakona
135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from crisis-hit Sudan
EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation
PM urges Commonwealth to send diversified observers to see next polls
2 JU BCL leaders expelled over assault of trader, UP member
Blair meets Sheikh Hasina, praises Bangladesh's economic uplift
Keep calm and follow your commanders: DMP commissioner to subordinates
Information Minister tells lies round-the-clock: Fakhrul
Tigresses T20 warm up game in Sri Lanka washed out
Most Read News
Jahangir Alam files writ to get his candidature back
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
PM invites Bhutan to build economic zone in Kurigram
Chamber Judge upholds Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque's bail
'Arsa member' beaten to death by Rohingyas
New passport office at Aftabnagar
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
BNP won’t join any election under this govt: Fakhrul
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft