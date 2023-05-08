BD lags behind in int'l market competition: ADB

Bangladesh is not able to add much value to the world economy. In this case, one of the reasons is the lag in international integrated production management. Besides, export products are not diversified. Besides, Bangladesh is hampered in the import sector due to the high tariff rate.



As a result, in the case of making an export product, importing its raw materials is incurring huge production costs. Due to this, Bangladesh is lagging behind in international market competition.



A report titled Transforming Bangladesh Participation in Trade and Global Value Chain by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has highlighted these issues.



On Sunday State Minister of Planning Dr Shamsul Alam was present as a chief guest. Edimon Ginting, Country Director of ADB, spoke. The discussants were - PRI Executive Director Zaidi Sattar and ADB Regional Advisor Rana Hasan.



Keynote Presentations - ADB Chief Economist Albert F Park and ADB Senior Statistician Mahinthan J Masisingham and ADB Economist Parmila A Shriveli. Director of Islamic Development Bank Arif Solaiman spoke.



According to the report, the export income of Bangladesh depends on the garment sector. 90 per cent of the total exports are from the garment sector. But despite the potential, exports of other industrial products are not increasing. In particular, various exports to Bangladesh including leather and tannery products, pharmaceuticals and footwear industries can be increased. Digital technology should be used in this case. Bangladesh is far behind India and Vietnam in terms of technology usage in the industrial sector.



Also stated, the World Bank's 2018 index data shows that Bangladesh ranks 100th out of 150 economic infrastructure dimensions in the overall logistics performance index. Which suggests increasing infrastructure to facilitate trade. In addition to building new productive sectors, human capital formation is also essential to cope with emerging technological advances in production. Although Bangladesh has achieved success in improving education in the economy, the database suggests the need to expand education programs to reach the majority of Bangladeshi workers.



The report also noted that as of 2017, 35.5 per cent of the working population had only basic education and another 34.5 per cent had only basic education.



Shamsul Alam said, "We have given importance to exports in the five-year plan. It is not difficult to hunt because our tariffs are too high. It should be negotiated and reduced. Taxes are also higher in some cases, that also need to be discussed. Our tax GDP ratio is low, and the budget deficit is 6 per cent. It should be reduced to 5 per cent. We need not only foreign funds but also technical assistance."



He also said, 'The budget discussion should be more extensive than just one month. Not only the parliament, but the parliamentary committee and everyone should be discussed. NBR needs to be strengthened. Both products and markets have to be diversified'.



In response to the questions of the journalists after the meeting, he said, "If the IMF gives any condition, we will not accept it." They are our allies. We have to take action on our own needs. It is not right to increase the interest rate for now. America, however, has controlled inflation by raising interest rates. But in the case of Bangladesh, we have to slow down. It may not work the same way."

