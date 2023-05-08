Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 May, 2023, 3:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hasina wants diversified C’wealth observers for next election

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, May 07: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday requested the Commonwealth to send diversified election observers from different member countries for the upcoming general election in Bangladesh.

She made the request while the Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland called on the visiting prime minister her at the Claridge Hotel here.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed the reporters after the call on.
    
He said that the prime minister raised the issue of election and made the request for diversified election observers from various Commonwealth countries.

In reply, Patricia Scotland said that the Commonwealth is ready to help Bangladesh in holding the election, according to Momen.

She said that In many Commonwealth countries they made the same arrangement where all political parties express their commitment that they will participate in the election, and what they want for making the polls fair.

"If they do not win in the election, they must accept it," Momen quoted her as saying.

She also said that the political parties will pledge that they will not go for violence.

"All political parties will express their commitment for free and fair election," she said. Momen said that Bangladesh government also wants that.

"All political parties will make their political commitment," he added.

The Commonwealth secretary general said that the political parties will make their public commitment where they will say that they will participate in the election, will do everything for ensuring fair and non-violent election.

"They want to help us," Momen said adding, "We said of course."

PM Hasina requested them to impart training to the Election Commission officers in the district level like they did in the past.

Hasina asked them to hold meetings with the Election Commission as it is now independent.

The prime minister informed the Commonwealth that her government has taken a number of steps to strengthen the Election Commission and ensured voting rights in the country.

She mentioned that apart from ruling Awami League all other major political parties of the country originated from the cantonment, after grabbing state power illegally.

"Awami League is the only political party that belongs to the people and has always upheld the country's democratic process," she said.

PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem were also present in the briefing.

Apart from the election, artificial intelligence, climate, mental health and digital connectivity were prominently discussed in the meeting, Momen said.

The Premier has expressed her desire that Bangladesh wanted to lead artificial intelligence committee of Commonwealth from June next as the country is now leading the Commonwealth's business to business event, he said.

He went on saying that the Commonwealth Secretary General has agreed to the   matter.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC satisfied with Azmat’s apology
Health minister calls for precautions as dengue cases rise
Nepalese FM due May14
Khasru visits residence of Mukti Rani
Market-based interest rate, unified exchange rate from July: BB
Mild heat wave sweeps over 27 districts
BD lags behind in int'l market competition: ADB
Hasina wants diversified C’wealth observers for next election


Latest News
Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Asaduzzaman
Son held for killing father in Netrakona
135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from crisis-hit Sudan
EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation
PM urges Commonwealth to send diversified observers to see next polls
2 JU BCL leaders expelled over assault of trader, UP member
Blair meets Sheikh Hasina, praises Bangladesh's economic uplift
Keep calm and follow your commanders: DMP commissioner to subordinates
Information Minister tells lies round-the-clock: Fakhrul
Tigresses T20 warm up game in Sri Lanka washed out
Most Read News
Jahangir Alam files writ to get his candidature back
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
PM invites Bhutan to build economic zone in Kurigram
Chamber Judge upholds Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque's bail
'Arsa member' beaten to death by Rohingyas
New passport office at Aftabnagar
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
BNP won’t join any election under this govt: Fakhrul
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft