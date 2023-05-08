More money to be injected into social safety net prog

The government is going to increase budget allocation to the social safety net programmes (SSNPs) including allowances for the elderly and widows in the budget for fiscal 2023-24 to protect the poor people from the onslaught of high food prices and in view of the coming general election.

The budget is scheduled to be placed in the Jatiya Sangsad on June 1.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has already given instructions to increase the volume and coverage of the government's social safety net programmes in the upcoming budget to improve the living standards of the poor, Finance Ministry sources said.



The Minister also said the government will continue the existing social protection programmes, including the Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme.



Besides this, many new programmes will be taken to create jobs for poor people. Under which a plan has been taken to increase the monthly allowance by Tk 100 to the elderly, widows and disabled people and increase the number of beneficiaries.



According to sources in the Finance Ministry, a proposal has been made for the creation of a total fund of Tk 119,000 crore for the poor and backward communities. The Ministry has started preparing to increase the allocation of funds by 5 per cent more with the current allocation in the social security sector. In the national budget for the current financial year 2022-2023, the government has created a fund of Tk 113,576 crore for social safety-net programmes. Which is 2.55 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Considering the upcoming elections and the current economic crisis, the government is going to increase this fund in the upcoming budget, said a senior official of the Finance Ministry.



A senior official of the Ministry of Finance said that the government is constantly increasing the scope of the social safety net to reduce poverty and inequality. Multifaceted programmes are being conducted to fulfil the basic needs of the poor, helpless and marginalized people who are backward in the society. That is why the government is keeping a separate allocation for social security and increasing the amount of allowance and the number of beneficiaries every year.



He said that the government will increase the allocation in the coming budget as well. There are plans to increase the amount of allowance by at least Tk 100 to meet the ongoing inflation and basic needs. Although there was an attempt to increase the allocation further, the government has limitations in increasing the allocation.



According to the Ministry sources, the social safety net programme in Bangladesh includes widows, elderly population, physically challenged, mothers, freedom fighters, retired civil servants etc. In addition, cash-based social security measures include food for work (kabikha), cash for work, sale of goods in the open market and stipends for students.



According to the sources of the Department of Social Services, in the current fiscal year, 57.1 lakh elderly people were given allowances at the rate of Tk 500 per person per month. There is an allocation of Tk 3,444.54 crore in this sector. According to the proposal in the next budget, the beneficiary allowance will be increased from Tk 500 to Tk 600. At the same time, there is a proposal to increase the allocation of Tk 761 crore by increasing the number of beneficiaries to 58 lakh.



On the other hand, in the fiscal year 2022-23, 24.75 lakh widows are being given allowance at the rate of Tk 500 per person per month. For which Tk 1,495.40 crore has been allocated. The government is going to raise it to Tk 600 per person in the next budget proposal. At the same time, an additional allocation of Tk 216 crore is being prepared in the next budget to increase the number of beneficiaries.



Apart from this, there is a possibility of providing additional funds of Tk 550 crore in the next budget from the current allocation of the government for disabled and physically challenged people.



Under which the number of beneficiaries is likely to increase from 23.65 lakh to 29 lakh. At present Tk 2,429 crore has been allocated this fund. It is said that there is a proposal to increase the amount of allowance in the next budget.



Sources said the government is going to give a budget of about Tk 760,000 crore for the next fiscal year 2023-24) to bring inflation and outstanding subsidy. Of this, Tk 500,000 crore will be met through revenue collection. Loans and grants will be accepted from various local and foreign sources to meet the remaining deficit of Tk 260,000 crore.



Sources said that the government is setting a total expenditure target of Tk 759,955 crore in the next fiscal year. This is 15.20 per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the next fiscal year. The GDP size is estimated at Tk 506,672 crore with a growth of 7.50 per cent. For the current fiscal year 2022-23, a budget of Tk 67,864 crore is given. Accordingly, compared to the current year, the size of the next budget is increasing by Tk 81,891 crore.



The government wants to earn a total of Tk 500,000 crore from NBR, non-NBR and non-tax revenues in the next fiscal year. In the current fiscal year it was Tk 433,000 crore. Accordingly, the revenue target in the next budget is increasing by about 15 per cent. Of this, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) is targeting Tk 430,000 crore. In the current budget which was Tk 370,000 crore. That is, the NBR revenue target is being increased by 16.20 per cent.



Apart from this, the government expects Tk 20,000 crore through non-NBR tax and Tk 50,000 crore from non-tax revenue sector. In the current budget, targets of Tk 18,000 crore and Tk 45,000 crore have been given in these two sectors respectively.



