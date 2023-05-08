135 stranded in Sudan due in Dhaka today

About 135 Bangladeshis nationals including women, children and elderly people, are expected to arrive Dhaka today (Monday) from Sudan through Biman Bangladesh Airlines.



"A total of 135 Bangladeshi have been travelling to Jeddah from Port Sudan by an aircraft of the Saudi armed forces. If everything is okay then the Biman would be taking off on Sunday midnight and would land at Hajrat Shahjalal Airport, Dhaka by Monday," Bangladesh's acting ambassador to Sudan, Tareq Ahmed, gave the media this information on Sunday morning.



Earlier, the Bangladeshis were taken to Port Sudan from Khartoum on Tuesday, the capital city of violence-hit Sudan.



There are about 1500 Bangladeshis in Sudan. About 700 Bangladeshis have registered to return home.

More than 680 Bangladeshis have left Khartoum for Port Sudan for evacuation under arrangements by the Bangladesh Embassy amid a conflict between the army and a paramilitary force.



As many as 13 buses are transporting them on Tuesday from three pick-up points to the port, from where they will return home via Jeddah with the help of Saudi Arabia, Acting Ambassador of Bangladesh in Khartoum Tareque Ahmed said.



He said the Bangladeshis will board a Saudi ship at Port Sudan after formalities by the Saudi and the Sudanese authorities.



Clashes between the Sudan army and the paramilitary have been going on since 15 April. The situation has turned alarming. So far over 400 people have been killed in the clashes. The victims include civilians, UN employees and Egypt assistant defence adviser.