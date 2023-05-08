Death toll in Rupganj steel mill blast rises to six

Two more workers injured in the explosion at a steel mill in Narayangnj's Rupganj have died, taking the death toll in the incident to six.



Golam Rabbani, 35, died on Friday night and Md Jewel, 36, on Saturday afternoon, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.



Mohammad Ibrahim, 35, another worker injured in the incident on Thursday afternoon, is fighting for his life with 28 percent of his body burnt. The explosion occurred at the iron-smelting furnace unit of Rahima Industrial Complex Limited at Bhulta. bdnews24.com



