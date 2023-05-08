4 held with Tk 120cr worth of crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar



Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-drug drive arrested four drug peddlers along with a consignment of 24 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) worth Tk 120 cr from Ukhiya-Palangkhali border in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday night.



RAB-15, Legal and Media Wing Director Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the matter.



RAB officials have claimed that this is the highest shipment of this drug seized in the country.



"The seized 24 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) is the highest amount of this drug seized in the country's history from Palangkhali border in Cox's Bazar," said the RAB official.



At the same time, the main gang leader of the drugs was arrested. The arrestees are being interrogated at the moment, he said.



