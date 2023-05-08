Video
Home Back Page

Construction of 70pc of Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine drive completed

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 7: Construction of over 70 per cent of f 9.5 km  Kalurghat--Chaktai 4-lane Marine drive has been completed.

Construction of the marine drive is expected to be completed by June 2024, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Executive Engineer and Project Director Rajib Das told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

CDA will build a five-km tourist zone in Bakalia area on the Karnaphuli riverbank to develop Chattogram as a tourist city under the project, "Construction of Road on the bank of River Karnaphuli from Kalurghat bridge to Chaktai Khal".

Under the project, a 5-km walkway will be built from Shah Amanat Bridge to Bolirhat and a  tourist-friendly restaurant with entertainment facilities for children.

Construction of the Marine Drive began in June 2019 with the installation of a sluice gate on the estuary of Chaktai Khal.

Under the project, the CDA is constructing a 9.5 km road and embankment on the bank of the river Karnaphuli and plans to install 12 regulators on the estuary of Chaktai Khal.

On December 14, 2022, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) for constructing the four-lane Marine drive at an estimated cost of Tk 230 crore. Since then, the construction cost of the marine drive  escalated to Tk 1,019 crore from Tk 789 crore and the schedule for completing the construction has been extended  from June 2023 to June 2024.


