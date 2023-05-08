One attacker of Rohingya leader killed by mob in camp at Ukhiya



COX'S BAZAR, May 7: A man, who along with other miscreants attacked a Rohingya leader at a camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila early Sunday, was beaten to death by a Rohingya mob.



Three other persons--a woman and her two sons-- sustained bullet injuries during the incident. They are Romida Khatub, 55, her sons Md Rafiq, 25, and Jubayer, 18, residents of Camp No 13.



Ameer Jafar, Commanding Officer of Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8, said a gang of 25 to 30 miscreants came to block G-1 of Camp-13 at 3:00am and attacked Sub-Majhi Syed Hossain.



Sensing their presence, residents of the block came out of their homes and chased the attackers. The gang members then opened fire on the Rohingyas. a woman and two of her sons sustained bullet injuries.



All the criminals except the deceased managed to flee. He was beaten to death by the angry Rohingyas. The body was sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.



No case has yet been filed in connection with the incident and none has been detained.



The deceased was identified as 'ARSA' member, the APBn official said.



