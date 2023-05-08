Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 May, 2023, 3:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

One attacker of Rohingya leader killed by mob in camp at Ukhiya

Three inmates sustain bullet wounds

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent


COX'S BAZAR, May 7: A man, who along with other miscreants attacked a Rohingya leader at a camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila early Sunday, was beaten to death by a Rohingya mob.

Three other persons--a woman and her two sons-- sustained bullet injuries during the incident. They are Romida Khatub, 55, her sons Md Rafiq, 25, and Jubayer, 18, residents of Camp No 13.

Ameer Jafar,  Commanding Officer of Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8, said a gang of 25 to 30 miscreants came to block G-1 of Camp-13 at 3:00am and attacked Sub-Majhi Syed Hossain.

Sensing their presence, residents of the block came out of their homes and chased the attackers. The gang members then opened fire on the Rohingyas. a woman and two of her sons sustained bullet injuries.

All the criminals except the deceased managed to flee. He was beaten to death by the angry Rohingyas. The body was sent to the Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

No case has yet been filed in connection with the incident and none has been detained.
 
The deceased was identified as 'ARSA' member, the APBn official said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Terrorists, militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Home Boss
Death toll in Rupganj steel mill blast rises to six
4 held with Tk 120cr worth of crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
Khulna city polls: Miscreants attack BNP leader Kaisar’s house
Construction of 70pc of Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine drive completed
One attacker of Rohingya leader killed by mob in camp at Ukhiya
PM invites Bhutan to get an economic zone in Bangladesh
Minister asks officials to prevent licenceless traders from buying, storing Boro paddy


Latest News
Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Asaduzzaman
Son held for killing father in Netrakona
135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from crisis-hit Sudan
EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation
PM urges Commonwealth to send diversified observers to see next polls
2 JU BCL leaders expelled over assault of trader, UP member
Blair meets Sheikh Hasina, praises Bangladesh's economic uplift
Keep calm and follow your commanders: DMP commissioner to subordinates
Information Minister tells lies round-the-clock: Fakhrul
Tigresses T20 warm up game in Sri Lanka washed out
Most Read News
Jahangir Alam files writ to get his candidature back
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
PM invites Bhutan to build economic zone in Kurigram
Chamber Judge upholds Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque's bail
'Arsa member' beaten to death by Rohingyas
New passport office at Aftabnagar
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
BNP won’t join any election under this govt: Fakhrul
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft