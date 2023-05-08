Video
Home Back Page

Minister asks officials to prevent licenceless traders from buying, storing Boro paddy

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday asked the administration and Directorate General of Food officials not to allow anyone, who doesn't have a licence to buy or store food grains or to purchase paddy from the market during the Boro season.

"It must be ensured that no one who doesn't have a licence for buying and storing food grain is allowed to buy paddy from the market during the Boro season. If necessary, the government will buy paddy double than its procurement target, so that farmers can get proper price of their crops," he said while briefing media in his office at Secretariat after inaugurating the internal Boro paddy and rice and wheat procurement drive in all 64 districts being connected virtually.

The Minister also asked all to ensure that no one hoards rice and paddy illegally.

He also asked the DG Food authority not to sign contract with those millers, who didn't supply rice to the government godowns despite signing agreements in the last season. "However, the millers who supplied at least 50 per cent of rice would be allowed to sign agreements and get their deposits back.

 Those who have supplied less than 50 per cent rice will not get the deposit back, but will be allowed to sign agreements."

In this Boro season, the DG Food authority will buy paddy at Tk30 per kilogram while coarse rice at Tk44 and wheat at Tk35 per kg from the local market.

According to the procurement plan of the government, the authority will buy a total of 16.50 lakh tonnes of paddy and rice from local production to ensure incentive for the farmers. Of those, four lakh tonnes of paddy and 12.50 lakh tonnes of rice would be bought. One lakh tonnes of wheat would also be bought.

Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "We have a procurement plan to buy four lakh tonnes of paddy and 12.50 lakh tonnes of rice from the local market. The authority will ensure proper monitoring during this season, so that no one can buy paddy and stock illegally to manipulate the market. If necessary, the DG Food authority will buy paddy double than the procurement plan to ensure proper price due to lack of buyers."

"Paddy and rice would be purchased by all government food godowns. Local food procurement advisory committee including the administration and public representatives must ensure strict monitoring of the market to prevent errant traders from manipulating the market," he said and added, "We have seen that a section of traders control the market, so that farmers cannot get their profits. But, the government fails to achieve the target. If we continue to buy, they wouldn't be able to defraud the farmers."

Giving clarification of increasing fertilizer and paddy and rice prices, Sadhan Majumder said, "When we increased fertilizer price, farmers said that they will need extra Tk 665 for per bigha of land.

Considering the matter, the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) decided to increase procurement prices. Now, a farmer will get additional Tk1,600 for per bigha land. So, they would not be a loser."

He also asked the DG Food officials to test moister of the paddy going to the farmer's house, so that none has to take back their crops from the godowns. "The farmers grow our food, so they are most honourable persons. The must be given the honour."

He also asked the District Controller of Food (DC Food) and Regional Controller (RC) of Food of all regions and districts to work with efficiency and honesty to succeed in the drive. "If anyone goes back from the godowns for negligence of the officials despite having proper moister, they wouldn't be spared. Necessary actions will be taken."


