Judgement in arms case against Arav Khan tomorrow

A Dhaka Court on Sunday fixed tomorrow (Tuesday) for pronouncing the judgment in an arms case against Dubai controversial gold trader Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan.



Judge Murshid Ahammad of Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court set the judgement date on conclusion of arguments of both prosecution and the defence sides.



Out of a total 20 prosecution witnesses, ten testified in the court.



Arav, a fugitive accused in the murder case of a police inspector, was arrested in Maghbazar on January 28 in 2015, with a loaded revolver as he allegedly went there to threat his father-in-law Sekendar Ali to extort money from him.



Police later filed the case against him with the capital's Ramna Police Station. Detective Branch (DB) of police Sub-Inspector Sheikh Hasan Muhammad Mostafa Sarwar, also the Investigation Officer (IO) submitted charge against him on March 1 in 2015. On May 10 in 2015, the court framed charges against Arav, but he managed to come out of jail after securing bail on March 14 in 2018 in the case.



Recently, Arav Khan inaugurated the Arav Jewellers outlet in Dubai in an extravagant event. Many Bangladeshi celebrities including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan attended the opening of the jewellery shop of Rabiul Islam Apon alias Arav Khan, despite knowing his alleged involvement in a murder case. A 60 kg gold bird of prey, costing around Tk 45 crore, had been made as a mascot or logo on the occasion.



Arav Khan made several Facebook posts, inviting stars of Bangladesh's sports and entertainment world to the event.

