Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 May, 2023, 3:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Judgement in arms case against Arav Khan tomorrow

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday fixed tomorrow (Tuesday) for pronouncing the judgment in an arms case against Dubai controversial gold trader Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan.

Judge Murshid Ahammad  of Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court set the judgement date on conclusion of arguments of both prosecution and the defence sides.

Out of a total 20 prosecution witnesses, ten testified in the court.

Arav, a fugitive accused in the murder case of a police inspector, was arrested in Maghbazar on January 28 in 2015, with a loaded revolver as he allegedly went there to threat his father-in-law Sekendar Ali to extort money from him.

 Police later filed the case against him with the capital's Ramna Police Station. Detective Branch (DB) of police Sub-Inspector Sheikh Hasan Muhammad Mostafa Sarwar, also the Investigation Officer (IO) submitted charge against him on March 1 in 2015. On May 10 in 2015, the court framed charges against Arav, but he managed to come out of jail after securing bail on March 14 in 2018 in the case.

Recently, Arav Khan inaugurated the Arav Jewellers outlet in Dubai in an extravagant event. Many Bangladeshi celebrities including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan attended the opening of the jewellery shop of Rabiul Islam Apon alias Arav Khan, despite knowing his alleged involvement in a murder case. A 60 kg gold bird of prey, costing around Tk 45 crore, had been made as a mascot or logo on the occasion.

 Arav Khan made several Facebook posts, inviting stars of Bangladesh's sports and entertainment world to the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Terrorists, militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Home Boss
Death toll in Rupganj steel mill blast rises to six
4 held with Tk 120cr worth of crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
Khulna city polls: Miscreants attack BNP leader Kaisar’s house
Construction of 70pc of Kalurghat-Chaktai Marine drive completed
One attacker of Rohingya leader killed by mob in camp at Ukhiya
PM invites Bhutan to get an economic zone in Bangladesh
Minister asks officials to prevent licenceless traders from buying, storing Boro paddy


Latest News
Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Asaduzzaman
Son held for killing father in Netrakona
135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from crisis-hit Sudan
EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation
PM urges Commonwealth to send diversified observers to see next polls
2 JU BCL leaders expelled over assault of trader, UP member
Blair meets Sheikh Hasina, praises Bangladesh's economic uplift
Keep calm and follow your commanders: DMP commissioner to subordinates
Information Minister tells lies round-the-clock: Fakhrul
Tigresses T20 warm up game in Sri Lanka washed out
Most Read News
Jahangir Alam files writ to get his candidature back
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
PM invites Bhutan to build economic zone in Kurigram
Chamber Judge upholds Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque's bail
'Arsa member' beaten to death by Rohingyas
New passport office at Aftabnagar
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
BNP won’t join any election under this govt: Fakhrul
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft