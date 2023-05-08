DMP chief asks subordinates to face situation in ‘cool brain’

DMP Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq on Sunday asked his subordinates to face any situation in 'cool brain' to keep law and order normal.



"To keep the law and order, subordinates will follow orders of the commander with patience and cool brain in any situation" he said after inspecting the master parade at Mirpur POM (Public Order Management) Police Lines ground on Sunday morning.



The DMP Commissioner said everyone has to know the parade for discipline and future leadership, adding, "Police have to be efficient in both civilian dress and uniform. In any situation, keep brain cool and obey the command of the commander."



He also made directives to deputy commissioners concerned to conduct continuous parades for increasing physical capacity and mental refreshment.



Faruq also instructed for ensuring necessary training on how to defend oneself with bare hands and do public management.



He said that the POM's force played a humanitarian role in the Newmarket fire incident. As a result, the status of DMP and Bangladesh Police has increased.



The DMP chief expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the POM Force in the last few months. BSS