Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 May, 2023, 3:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP chief asks subordinates to face situation in ‘cool brain’

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

DMP Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq on Sunday asked his subordinates to face any situation in 'cool brain' to keep law and order normal.

"To keep the law and order, subordinates will follow orders of the commander with patience and cool brain in any situation" he said after inspecting the master parade at Mirpur POM (Public Order Management) Police Lines ground on Sunday morning.

The DMP Commissioner said everyone has to know the parade for discipline and future leadership, adding, "Police have to be efficient in both civilian dress and uniform. In any situation, keep brain cool and obey the command of the commander."

He also made directives to deputy commissioners concerned to conduct continuous parades for increasing physical capacity and mental refreshment.

Faruq also instructed for ensuring necessary training on how to defend oneself with bare hands and do public management.

He said that the POM's force played a humanitarian role in the Newmarket fire incident. As a result, the status of DMP and Bangladesh Police has increased.

The DMP chief expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the POM Force in the last few months.    BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP chief asks subordinates to face situation in ‘cool brain’
Obituary
9 more dengue patients recorded
WaterAid launches second phase of WASH4UP to benefit thousands of people
Dyeing factory warehouse gutted in Gazipur fire
DU to celebrate Rabindranath’s birth anniv today
Students besiege IU VC’s residence protesting attack on fellow student
Army chief meets Prez


Latest News
Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Asaduzzaman
Son held for killing father in Netrakona
135 Bangladeshi evacuees reach Jeddah from crisis-hit Sudan
EC satisfied with Azmat's explanation
PM urges Commonwealth to send diversified observers to see next polls
2 JU BCL leaders expelled over assault of trader, UP member
Blair meets Sheikh Hasina, praises Bangladesh's economic uplift
Keep calm and follow your commanders: DMP commissioner to subordinates
Information Minister tells lies round-the-clock: Fakhrul
Tigresses T20 warm up game in Sri Lanka washed out
Most Read News
Jahangir Alam files writ to get his candidature back
Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: Report
'Positive Bangladesh' in Paris awards journos for excellence
PM invites Bhutan to build economic zone in Kurigram
Chamber Judge upholds Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque's bail
'Arsa member' beaten to death by Rohingyas
New passport office at Aftabnagar
Canada's Alberta declares wildfire emergency, over 24,000 evacuated
BNP won’t join any election under this govt: Fakhrul
AL also wants fair polls, PM tells UK FM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft