Prominent banker ATM Mahabubul Haq passed away on Thursday at his residence in Mirpur, He was 95.His namaje janaja took place in capital's Mirpur and then his body was taken to his village at Chatkhil Upazilla in Noakhali. He was buried there at the family graveyard in Shanukhali.He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters along with many relatives and well wishers.