WaterAid launches second phase of WASH4UP to benefit thousands of people

WaterAid Bangladesh, in partnership with the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, has launched the second phase of their "WASH for Urban Poor (WASH4UP) project" called WASH4UP Phase II project, aiming at improving the environmental health and resilience of certain urban regions in Bangladesh.



Maria Stridsman, Head of Development Cooperation and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, and Hasin Jahan, WaterAid's Country Director in Bangladesh, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organizations on Wednesday at the Embassy of Sweden located in Gulshan, Dhaka, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The three-year project will be implemented in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Paikgachha, Sakhipur, and Saidpur, and will focus on institutionalizing best practices already established in previous years.

The project aims to reduce WASH deprivation among the target communities through increased WASH awareness and access to climate-resilient and inclusive WASH.



The WASH4UP-Phase II project will benefit 50,000 people who will have access to safe water at communities and institutions, and 46,000 people who will have access to improved sanitation facilities at communities and institutions, said the press release.



Additionally, 90,000 people will receive motivation to change their hygiene behavior at communities and institutions.



Furthermore, the project will have a significant impact on commuters, with 9,500,000 users of public sanitation facilities, and 18,000 sanitation and waste workers, community people, and their family members will have access to better health services.



Additionally, 15,000 people will receive safely managed sanitation services through fecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP), and 16,500 people will receive door-to-door solid waste management support.



Speaking about the project, Hasin Jahan, WaterAid's Country Director, said, "We are delighted to extend our collaborative efforts with the Embassy of Sweden for the second phase of the WASH4UP project in Bangladesh. Our efforts to improve WASH facilities and community awareness have already shown significant impact, and we are committed to building on this progress to further improve the lives of people in Bangladesh".



Maria Stridsman, Head of Development Cooperation and Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh, added, "We are pleased that the second phase of the WASH4UP project will continue to prioritize the needs of vulnerable people, including women who often bear the burden of fetching water for extended periods. Access to water, sanitation, and hygiene is a basic human right, and this project aims to ensure that all people, especially the most vulnerable, have equitable access to these essential services."



WaterAid Bangladesh and the Embassy of Sweden in Bangladesh's WASH4UP Phase II project underscores their commitment to improving the environmental health and resilience of WASH-deprived urban poor living in slums and low-income settlements, and the beneficiaries of the project will undoubtedly benefit from the increased WASH awareness and access to climate resilient and inclusive WASH. UNB



