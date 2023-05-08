DU to celebrate Rabindranath’s birth anniv today

The Dhaka University authorities have chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore today.



Tagore reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as arts of Indian subcontinent with contextual modernism.



With the theme 'Society Reform and Rabindranath', the DU authorities chalked out programmes which include holding discussion, easy reading and cultural programmes, said a press release.



The programmes will be held at the university's Teacher-Student Centre auditorium with Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Dr Mohammad Samad in the chair, read the release.



Supernumerary Professor of DU Bangla department Begum Akhtar Kamal will deliver the keynote speech in the discussion while DU dance and music department will organize the cultural event jointly. BSS



