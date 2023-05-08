Video
Students besiege IU VC’s residence protesting attack on fellow student

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, May 07: A group of students of the law and land management department laid siege to the residence of the Islamic University vice-chancellor early Sunday protesting an attack on their fellow student in front of the university's main entrance area.

Mubarak Hossain, a second year student under 2020-21 academic session, was severely injured in an attack carried out by a group of students of the university's Islamic history and culture department on Saturday night.

Around 50 students of the law and land management department took position in front of the vice-chancellor's residence on the campus protesting at the attack and demanding immediate punishment of the accused involved in the incident.

On information, a team of IU proctorial body led by assistant proctor Shofiqul Islam went to the spot and brought the situation under control. The protesters later withdrew their demonstration as the proctorial body assured them of looking into the matter at around 12:30am.

The victim, however, lodged a written complaint with the university proctor Professor M Shahadat Hossain in this connection.

According to the complaint, there had been a dispute between Mubarak and Islamic History and culture department student Mushfiqur Rahman over celebrating their birthday on March 16.

As a sequel to the dispute, a group of 15 to 20 students led by Mushfiqur Rahman swooped on Mubarak with sticks and locally made sharp weapons while Mubarak was taking tea in front of the university's main entrance area at around 10:00pm.

They beat Mubarak up with bamboo and sticks that left him seriously injured. Later, other students of the university rescued Mubarak from the spot and took him to IU central hospital for treatment where the attending doctors shifted him to Kushtia General Hospital for better treatment, the complaint said.    UNB


