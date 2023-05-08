Video
Monday, 8 May, 2023
Ensure safety of electricity line workers

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Electricity is one of the driving forces of modern civilization. It is playing an important role in bringing comfort to modern life. There are 80 rural electricity committees under Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board. Electricity workers are working tirelessly day and night to provide uninterrupted electricity services.

 But the question is how safe is the life of those who are working to provide this uninterrupted service? At present, it is being heard that wrong shut down is being blamed for the cause of frequent deaths of line workers.  Further, it is being heard that line workers are dying due to electrocution in HT line.

It is normal for a person to make a mistake but why the authorities are not aware of the fact that a mistake can bring misery in the life of a person? How many measures are being taken by the authorities even after one accident after another? It is not expected that the number of accidents caused by wrong shutdown & HT line accident will increase day by day. If immediate action is not taken to stop this accident, it will increase at an alarming rate.

So, an appeal is made to the authorities to take immediate action to prevent wrong shutdown & HT line accident of electricity. Everyone expects to live a longer life.

Mst Zely khatun
Kurigram Government College



