Monday, 8 May, 2023, 3:00 AM
Home Editorial

International retailers demand unfair discount

Published : Monday, 8 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Most international retailers and brands have often been reported to excessively haggle with our RMG manufacturers over pricing issues. And this time many of them are demanding a 5 percent discount in the midst of an ongoing volatile economic situation prevailing across the world.

However, our RMG industry has often been pushed to the limits by international buyers and retailers for decades.

Though it is a fact that growing living cost in the west, an unwarranted war in Europe and unsold stocks in retail stores are re-defining the consumer behaviour all across the world, it is only a part of the bigger picture. We also have to take into consideration, the manufacturers and their fast changing reality.  

We consider this 5 percent demand to be unfair, and particularly when prices of raw materials, accessories, shipping to production cost  in the apparel production chain have shot up by leaps and bounds - against the backdrop of a post-pandemic world and an ongoing war.

What is even more disturbing is that many of our local manufacturers and suppliers have become somewhat forced to accept prices lower than the actual production cost, fearing buyers and retailers would turn their back on them. Running any business on a loss or even a very low profit margin is not sustainable.

However, it is imperative for both foreign buyers and local manufacturers to engage in more regular and meaningful dialogues on cost related issues. Both sides must jointly chalk out a win-win deal based on mutual benefits.

Currently, our RMG industry is passing through a critical phase. Work orders for the April-June season declined by 20 percent to 40 percent because of higher inflation in USA and European countries, mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Retaining last year's earnings from the country's key export sector would unquestionably be a challenge this year.

Though our RMG sector has markedly remained resilient in the face of all odds, many manufacturers have also turned bankrupt for not being able to withstand the downward pressure on prices in the last couple of years.

At the same time, a new wage board for RMG workers are on the cards and it is expected to mark a significant raise. Our foreign buyers and retailers also have a responsibility by increasing unit prices, so the manufacturers can comply with the upcoming wage board.

In conclusion, we expect foreign retailers and brands to follow ethical and responsible business practices as our local suppliers have spent millions of dollars to strengthen and ensure workplace safety in line with the recommendations of the Accord and the Alliance, the two factory inspection agencies backed by global buyers.


