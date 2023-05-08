Good corporate governance crucial for attracting FDIs

As Bangladesh sees rapid economic expansion and draws more international investors, good corporate governance has emerged as a crucial problem in recent years. In a developing nation like Bangladesh, where corruption and unethical behaviour are common, good governance is highly critical to the success and longevity of any institution, including businesses.



Corporate governance is the set of laws, customs, and procedures that regulate and control a corporate organization or it covers the interactions between many parties, such as shareholders, management, and the board of directors. Transparency, accountability, and responsibility are encouraged by good corporate governance, and this eventually results in sustainable growth, social responsibility, and increased stakeholder value.



It is impossible to emphasize the value of sound corporate governance. In Bangladesh, where corruption is a significant problem, effective governance procedures are crucial to gain over stakeholders' trust and credibility. Due to Bangladesh's robust economic growth and growing middle class, foreign investors are considering making investments there more frequently.



However, they are also worried about the dangers of making investments in a nation with a reputation for corruption and immoral behaviour. Good governance standards can reduce these risks and increase Bangladesh's position as a place to invest.



Good corporate governance also has the potential to enhance Bangladesh's overall business environment, which is a significant advantage. A level playing field for all businesses and the encouragement of fair competition can be achieved when enterprises are managed responsibly and ethically. This can then encourage innovation, boost productivity, and ultimately be advantageous to consumers and the larger economy.



Transparency is a crucial component of good corporate governance. Companies that are open and honest with their stakeholders are more likely to gain their respect and trust. Transparency can take many different forms, such as honest financial reporting, open dialogue with shareholders, and the disclosure of any conflicts of interest. Since many businesses in Bangladesh have historically operated in secrecy, it has been difficult for investors to assess their financial standing and assess their performance. But as transparency demands increase, more businesses are beginning to implement stronger governance procedures, which is good news for the nation's business environment.



Accountability is a crucial component of good governance. Companies that take responsibility for their activities are more likely to behave in their stakeholders' best interests. Accountability can take many different forms, such as the creation of audit committees, independent boards of directors, and the adoption of moral standards. Many companies in Bangladesh have critized for their lack of accountability, which has contributed to a culture of corruption and unethical practices. There are indications that this is shifting, though, as many companies start to implement better governance procedures and hold themselves accountable for their activities.



Good governance also requires that corporate social responsibility (CSR) be a key component. Socially conscious companies are more likely to gain the respect and allegiance of their constituents. CSR can take many different forms, such as philanthropy, maintaining the environment, and moral labour standards. CSR is growing more significant in Bangladesh as investors and customers' alike demand that businesses engage in a socially responsible manner. Companies that fail to do so risk damaging their reputation and losing market share.



In Bangladesh, the banking industry is one area where excellent governance is especially important. The banking industry is very important to the economy of the nation, and its stability is necessary for that economy to expand. However, the industry has long struggled with corruption and unethical behaviour, which has brought on a number of financial disasters. The Bangladesh Bank, the nation's central bank, has put into place a number of reforms aimed at enhancing governance and lowering corruption to solve these problems. A separate banking commission was established, more stringent regulatory controls were put in place, and worldwide banking standards were adopted as a result of these reforms. Despite the fact that there is still more to be done, these measures constitute a step in the right direction.



For companies in Bangladesh to succeed and endure, corporate good governance is crucial. Adopting excellent governance procedures increases a company's chances of gaining the respect and trust of its stakeholders, which can enhance performance and raise investment. Accountability, openness, and integrity are examples of good governance principles that not only improve a company's reputation but also advance the national economy.



The writer is a student, Department of Law And Human Rights, University of Asia Pacific