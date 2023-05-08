A strong civil society yet remains elusive in Bangladesh

Civil society is an institution whose forms are distinct from those of the state, family, and market, though in practice the boundaries between states are blurred. Civil society is often a complex and negotiated agent of the state. Civil society is distinct from the government, state, and political parties. CS is a watchdog and whistleblower, and guarantee for a state, shaping public opinions for a static wellbeing, refraining from undergoing any political identity, free from any vested interest, and uploading the neutrality of its maximum or excellent level, taking into account the people' reactions to government policies and governance. Indeed, civil society is a matter of practice, an influential actor.



Civil society has emerged at a crucial time in human history. Civil society has been valued during times of massive poverty, corruption, moral degradation, misuse of public funds, the downfall of democratic values, failure of policy planning and development, breaking elitism, division, political instability, and social conflict. If we consider the context of the emergence of civil society, the significance of civil society for Bangladesh is greater than ever.



Civil society commonly embraces a diversity of spaces, actors, and institutional forms, varying in their degree of formality, autonomy, and power. Civil society eases and enhances the space for the participation of common people, which scales up the representation for government formation in a credible election, and this representation ultimately ensures empowerment, and empowerment brings benefits to all.



Civil society is a vista and open discourse to promote mass opinions in an informed manner to grind any big decisions through citizen engagement. Civil society ensures the check and balance between power practices among different governmental and institutional mechaniaries and results in an accountable state receiving necessary constructive feedback from many corners and stakeholders. That also provides a fertile land where the government and party are compelled to exercise democracy in between the party and beyond and to be an authoritarian avatar rather than a social welfare state.



Any state will influence the establishment of a robust civil society with high functionality for its own benefits. Because civil society always resists the government from enacting any anti-public law by criticizing it from time to time.



In Bangladesh, we often forget the instinctive characteristics, roles, and differences among the state, government, and political parties, especially which party holds the power. Apparently, now and often, political party events are organized with facilities provided by the state. It is the worst nature of a democratic country. Here, civil society has a strong role by warning the government about misusing public money and helping to keep the government on the right track.



A free press is a cornerstone of a strong civil society. The government must not interfere with the free and fair information flow over print and electronic media; nonetheless, the government must, of course, securitize the media, including social media, to control the spreading of any misinformation and rumour that can create anarchy or destroy the political and social stability of the state.



Centralized government administrative power is a bar on the way to running civil society smoothly in our country. Gradually, the public space has been shrinking in our country, which is a vital part of nourishing civil society and maturing it. People are day by day losing the eagerness and interest to speak up on any shared interests in a collective action, perhaps, for the callousness of the political leaders.



The government can arrange educational training and opportunity to shape the civil society, partnership, alliance, international engagement, guaranteeing the freedom of speech ensured by the constitution, keeping free from the influence of bureaucratic and political influences.



Civil society is a catalyst and a bargaining agent. They negotiate with the government's policies for good, not being influenced by a specific group of people or party. Civil society brings the government to maintain a peaceful co-existence with other political parties through dialogue for the form of government during any transition period like power handover in a trustworthy process, strengthening the election commission to conduct a participatory and free-fair election.



Civil society rigorously forces the government to adopt a course of action with respect, reciprocity, tolerance, and inclusivity by spaced public talk upholding constitutional values. Civil society always incorporates public demand into public policy formulation to avoid political clashes, communal discord, religious riots, or any disorder in society before it breaks out and turns massive.



In Bangladesh, to ensure the rule of law, uploading democratic values has one alternative of boosting the functionality of the civil society. Civil society plays a role as a critic in the formulation of policies, reckoning the government's success, and drawbacks, setting the election manifesto, and suggesting and facilitating the whole process, particularly during the pre-election period for a country.



For Bangladesh, civil society can reduce bureaucratic dependence and relax the people's representatives for developing bilateral or multilateral economic and strategic partnerships and policies in line with the foreign policies of neighbouring countries.



Civil society has a crucial role in fostering good governance in terms of sensitizing the government about handling public funds and utilization, irregularities, corruption, and national FY budget drafting and social justice valued on local norms and culture, differentiating the judicial department from the clout of executive bodies.



For Bangladesh, civil society has an inseparable contribution in guiding the government to ensure a free press, accessibility of information, and participation in political interventions independently, with advocacy among different power holders and state-driven machinery elevating core values.



Civil society is one of the parameters for grading the democracy of a state and how much the citizen can enjoy constitutional rights within the legal framework. When civil society becomes fragile, the bureaucracy reigns over the elected public representatives and dominates the public's opinions, leaving the government free to take actions wilfully and democratic political exercise uncertain.



Civil society helps to institutionalize the democratic process in practice by shaping public opinions into a cemented form and safeguarding human rights in any form from violation.



Ahead of the general election of 2023, civil society is getting gravity for an election-time government with the real engagement of the people of all quarters, retaining the public's trust and credibility. We are optimistic that, like the previous time, this time we will be able to overcome to re-establish a strong civil society containing social and democratic values for the persistence of the developments and upholding human rights over time.



The writer is a humanitarian worker and climate activist



