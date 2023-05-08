

Ensure a child-friendly society



Recently a number of reports of such heinous acts brought back the sight of the dead bodyof Tuhin Mia, a five year oldthat went viral on social media network with his hands bound behind, throat slit and penis severed hanging from a tree a few years back. I doubt whether their (the killers) eyes have ever seen how a cascade rolls murmuring into river; why a rose blooms red; how it feels to hear the sound of a dew-drop falling on a leaf or why a cloud as white as saint's soul afloat in the horizon slowly descends on hill like a scarf from a young lady's shoulder in silence.



What is the difference between angelsand these children, who have to experience such horror by their own parentsin a design to implicate their foe over a land dispute or other material interests?

Tuhin's innocent face brought back the memory of that albatross of good omen,mindless killing of which befell sufferings of all sorts on the crews as depicted in the 'Ancient Mariner' by S.T Coleridge.



The recent barbarityon children revealed once more what a society we are living in where a child is not secured even to its parents; where a child abruptly comes across a jungle beset with deadly beasts at its own home; where a child friendly environment is still a far cry; where price of human lifegoes down with price of every commodity in our yearly budget soaring. The cruelty children are subjected to, seems to me human life in this society costs no more than a cup of tea or a biscuit; reflects the extent to which an all pervasive cancer our social body is afflicted with. It reminds me the dark era of Arab where a father would bury his neonatal alive for being a girl. Are we returning 1500 years back?



When power of values decreases, power of muscle and money determines the fate of a society.This cannot be denied from the current perspective of our socio-economic culture.The realm of our social mindset is getting self-centricwhere a culture of carefree attitude and competition are taking root.



If we give deep insight into the killings of children by their own father or mother in recent times it will be clear in most of the cases that their parents were denied with education of ethical values and ideals. Rather they are living in a society where the training of becoming rich overnight is more acceptable and a reality; where display of rough attitude by one is seen as synonymous to personality; where polite and honest people are meant to be backdated. These are inviting naked practice and unhealthy competitionin our socio-economic landscape. Resultantly, reasons are failing to dictate their conscience. Focus of our people in current education system is to make better result than make better person.

Society and state cannot ignore their responsibility in this regard. In an environment of deficit of democracy, absence of rule of law, violation of human rights, denial of justice and overarching sticking to power by any government without genuine representative a sound societal health fails to grow up.



The role of our middle class that once played an important role in founding the monolith of our society is getting secondary to sick competition of materialism amid growing intolerance, unrest and insecurity. Either at home or outside our sense of reciprocal feeling, attention and respect are day by day decaying.



It is also important to consider whether our ceaseless effort to match with newly invented technology is bringing about our behavioral change. Excessive dependence on technology has made our contacts easier, butsnatched away our communication. We prefer to live in an artificial world of Facebook and Twitter. Amid the sea of people, every individual is getting lonely like an island. Members of the same family remain busy on their respective Facebook detached from each other. This is how the very knit of familial and social fabric is getting loose. Cases of divorce, broken families and extra marital relations are increasing alarmingly leading ultimate violence towards children. Temptation of a falsehood is driving us.



Merely legal system cannot stop violence on children. Social movements and awareness campaigns are also essential to check this vile. Only ensuring a sound and child friendly environment can redeem our society from the sin of killing children.



The writer is a poet



