

Dhaka-London ties to grow further under reign of new king



On the 6th May at Westminister Abbey the coronation ceremony took place, following the ancient traditions and process established from the time of William the conqueror of the year 1066. The crown jewels were all on full display at the Church. The St Edwards crown, which is only used for coronations was placed on King Charles head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Kings wife, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla was crowned as his Queen. It was a lavish event, with Heads of states and leaders from all around the world in attendance. However, in comparison to his mother's coronation it was far more of an intimate event with only 2000 people compared to 8000 at the Queen's coronation.



King Charles wanted his coronation to represent the modern British society. The ceremony was very diverse and included faith leaders from all religions and the King dedicated a section of the coronation to meeting the minority faith leaders. There were Gospel singers from the Black Christian community to female priests and of course the Hindu PM Rishi Sunak reading from the Bible. The coronation was truly a wonderful display of the British multicultural society. The new King it seems may have wanted to give a very strong signal to the world that the royal family will lead with a view to promoting and encouraging diversity and inclusiveness.



King Charles III is now the head of the commonwealth, and Bangladesh as a member will most likely be one of the countries he may visit in the future soon. HPM Sheikh Hasina was in attendance of the coronation. She was greeted very warmly by King Charles and UK PM Rishi Sunak. The British PM expressed a great deal of admiration for her successful fiscal policy during Covid and for the phenominal economic growth and stability of Bangladesh. Rishi Sunak even described the HPM as an inspiration to himself and his family. The UK at present is facing an unprecedented economic and cost of living crisis, and Bangladesh in comparison is doing exceptionally well economically. Many western countries comment on the stability and resilience of Bangladesh and how it has become a role model.

The UK has clearly been impressed by the growth of Bangladesh and the progress it has made over the years. This positive relationship between the two nations has been partly achieved through constructive diplomatic ties and partnership, but the HPM's humanitarian support to the Rohingya people and the stand taken on building the Padma Bridge have no doubt made the most impact on the world stage for Bangladesh. It demonstrated capability and capacity of the Bengali people and its leadership. The HPM Sheikh Hasina attended the late Queens funeral and she was one of the leaders that were interviewed by the BBC. Her interview was seen widely and her emotional recalling of her memories with the late Queen, touched many British people's hearts.



The late Queen and King Charles not only have had positive relationship with HPM Sheikh Hasina, they also have a very strong relationship with Bangladeshi community in the UK and have recognised many people from the community through the royal honours system for their contribution to British society and all over the world. I was very fortunate to have met the New King when receiving my MBE honour for my services to the deprived people of London. I found King Charles to be the most compassionate and kind person, who clearly has dedicated his life to the pursuit of service to humanity.



Bangladesh and the UK have an affinity with each other right now, both countries in their own way are pursuing a journey of empathy and inclusiveness for its people. HPM Sheikh Hasina and King Charles III clearly are champions to establish the rights of the disadvantaged people, minority communities, women, and the youth. Both are dedicated to service to the people. It is clear that the reign of King Charles III will be a new era of a strong friendship and bond between our two great nations.



The writer is the chairman, Shaheed Captain Mansur Ali foundation



