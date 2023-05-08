13 houses, 40 shops burnt in four districts

At least 13 houses and 40 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Bhola, Noakhali and Narail, recently.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 13 houses and a shop were burnt in a devastating fire in Pekua Upazila of the district early Saturday.



The incident took place in Pashchim Baimyakhali area under Pekua Sadar Union of the upazila at around 2:30 am.



A woman named Rokeya Begum of the area was also injured in the incident. She was admitted to Pekua Hospital. Locals said the fire originated at a cooling corner shop due to short circuit. Then the fire spread to adjacent houses instantly.



On information, Pekua Fire Service personnel went to the scene and brought the fire under control.



Pekua Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Shoaib Hossain Munsi said locals informed them about the fire by calling 999 at around 3 am.



"Immediately our team rushed there and brought the fire under control. A total of 13 houses and a shop were completely burnt", he added.



Pekua Upazila Nirbahi Officer Purbita Chakma visited the scene in the morning. She said the upazila administration has distributed dry food and clothes among the affected families.



Pekua Union Parishad Chairman Bahadur Shah confirmed the incident.



BHOLA: At least 10 shops were burnt in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.



The incident took place at Elisha Junction Bazar in the upazila at around 2 am.



According to local traders, the fire originated at a shop of the market, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.



On information, two units of Bhola Fire Service rushed in and brought the fire under control after an hour of effort.



Elisha Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Golam Mustafa confirmed the matter.



HATIYA, NOAKHALI: At least 20 shops were burnt in Hatiya Upazila of the district.



The incident took place at Charking Bhairab Bazar of the upazila.



Local traders said the fire originated at a tea stall. Then a gas cylinder of that shop exploded and the fire spread in adjacent shops instantly.



On information, the fire service personnel came and brought the fire under control after an hour of effort.



Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, station officer of Hatiya Fire Service, said it took a long time to reach the scene as the area is far away from the upazila town.



Most of the shops were burnt to ashes because of this reason, he added.



NARAIL: Nine shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Shitalbati Sweet Gate Bazar in Kalia Upazila of the district.



Duty Officer of Kalia Fire Service and Civil Defence Yasin Ali said the fire originated at a diesel shop and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.



Locals managed to put out the blaze after one hour as it takes time for firefighters to reach the area as they have to cross the Madhumati River to get there.



He said the blaze was initiated from an electrical short circuit.



