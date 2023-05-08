Two crushed under train in Natore, Kishoreganj

Two people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Kishoreganj, on Friday.



BAGATPARA, NATORE: A young man was crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday.



The accident took place on the Abdulpur-Rajshahi railway track adjacent to Lokmanpur Station of the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Rony, 23, son of Nasir, a resident of Gaopara Village under Panka Union in the upazila.



According to locals, Rony was a mentally-challenged man and his family members used to lock him up often for this reason. In the afternoon, he went to the rail track and crushed under the Rajshahi- bound Uttara Express Train. He died on the spot.



Later on, Railway Police recovered the body at around 6 pm.



Panka Union Parishad Chairman Noyez Mahmud confirmed the matter.



KISHOREGANJ: An elderly woman was crushed under a train in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 70, a resident of Chandiber area in the upazila.



According to locals, the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Express Train ran over the woman while she was crossing the rail line in Shambhupur Rail Crossing area in the afternoon, which left her dead on the spot.



Officer-in-Charge of Bhairab Railway Police Station Rakibul Hossain confirmed the incident.



