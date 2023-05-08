Diarrhoea outbreak continues in southern region

BARISHAL, May 7: The diarrhoea outbreak is not stopping in the southern region. At present, on an average 300 diarrhoea patients including children, men and women are getting admitted to government hospitals daily.



More patients are undergoing treatment in different private hospitals and clinics.



In the last four months of this year, about 25,000 patients received treatment in different government hospitals in six districts of the region. Most of them were children and women.



In 30 days of April, about 10,000 cases were reported by Divisional Health Department (DoH). This month so far over 1,050 patients received treatment in government hospitals. From mid-Ramadan, the diarrhoeal situation started to appear in a new manner.



According to the DoH, about 72,000 diarrhoea patients received treatment in government hospitals from March to December in the last year. Another over 1.5 lakh patients took treatment from different physicians and private hospitals and clinics. During the same period of 2021, over 70,000 diarrhoea patients received treatment in government hospitals. A total of 12 deaths were reported. This year no death was reported.



In April, the temperature rose to 40 degree Celsius in the region causing a rise to the diarrhoeal menace, physicians said. The unhygienic Iftar item consumption in Ramadan is another reason for the diarrhoea outbreak, they added.



A total of 7,502 diarrhoea patients received treatment in Bhola's government hospitals in the last four months, the highest number. A total of 5,255 cases were reported in Pirojpur, followed by Patuakhali with 4,623.



Besides, 4,151 cases were recorded in Barishal, 2,945 in Barguna, and 454 in Jhalakathi.



Divisional Director of DoH-Barishal Dr Humayun Shahin Khan said, in a relented manner, physicians and health workers have been providing diarrhoea and dengue treatment since the corona pandemic; a total of 410 medical teams are carrying out diarrhoea treatment.



"Despite physician crisis, we are working in coordination," he added.



He further said, they are facing no crisis of diarrhoea medicines including IV saline and tools. There were about 46,500 bags of 1000 CC saline and 22,000 bags of 500 cc ones in government hospitals in the southern region till May 3.



Necessary capsules and oral suspensions are also adequate, he maintained.

