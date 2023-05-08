Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people have died in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Meherpur, recently.



BOGURA: A night guard, who fell sick after drinking diesel in Adamdighi Upazila of the district, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) in the city.



The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar Siddique alias Jalil, 55, son of late Rois Uddin, a resident of Shibpur Village under Adamdighi Sadar Union in the upazila.



It was known that Jalil was on duty at Shapla Pump House adjacent to Adamdighi Fire Service Station on Tuesday evening. At that time, he drank diesel realising it as alcohol, which left him seriously ill.

The family members took him to the SZRMCH.



Later on, he died there at around 2 am on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



MEHERPUR: A trader has died after being bitten by a snake in Gangni Upazila of Meherpur recently.



The deceased was identified as Yarul Islam, 50, a resident of Bhitapara Village under Gangni Municipality.



According to locals, a poisonous snake bit the man in a paddy field at Kashkhali in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.



Local farmers rescued him and took to a snake charmer who said that there was no poison in his body.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries after being taken at his home.



Gangni PS OC Abdu Razzak confirmed the incident.

