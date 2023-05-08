23 killed, 21 injured in road mishaps

A total of 23 people have been killed and at least 21 others injured in separate road accidents in 12 districts- Rajshahi, Feni, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Khulna, Jashore, Dinajpur, Barishal, Chattogram, Narsingdi, Rajbari and Madaripur, in recent times.



RAJSHAHI: A woman was killed and her husband injured when a passengers bus hit their motorcycle in Choddyapaya area on the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway under Motihar Police Station (PS) in the city on Friday evening.



The deceased was identified as Belly Begum, 45, wife of Abu Taleb, a resident of Chowbaria Village under Durgapur Upazila.



Police sources said the couple was heading towards their residence riding on a motorbike. They met the accident when they reached Choddyapaya area at around 7:30 pm, which left the duo critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Belly Begum succumbed to her injuries.



Abu Taleb is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motihar PS Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.



FENI: Two friends were killed after falling from their motorcycle as they lost control over the vehicle and skidded off the road on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Lalpur area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday morning.



The deceased were identified as Md Shuvo, 26, son of Billal Hossain, and a resident of Madarbari area at Uttar Khan, and Md Maruf, 26, son of Md Mojibor, of Dakshin Khan area in the capital.



Mahipal Highway PS OC Md Mostafa Kamal said Shuvo and Maruf were going to Rangamati from Dhaka on a pleasure trip riding on a motorcycle on Thursday.



On the way, the motorcycle driver lost control over the steering of his vehicle and fell on the road on the highway in Lalpur area at around 6:30 am on Friday, which left them seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Feni Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



GOPALGANJ: Three people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Kashiani and Muksudpur upazilas of the district on Thursday.



Two people including a freedom fighter (FF) were killed in separate road accidents in Ghonapara area of Kashiani and Rishatla area of Muksudpur on the Dhaka-Khulna highway on Thursday night.



The deceased were identified as FF Abul Hossain, 75, son of late Ismail Molla, a resident of Ratail Village of Kashiani Upazila in the district, and Azizul Karigar, 52, son of late Nala Karigar, hailed from Char Bagrail Village of Saltha Upazila in Faridpur.



Bhatiapara Highway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Sirajul Islam said a speedy Khulna-bound bus of 'BMS Transport' hit Abul Hossain on the highway at around 9:30 pm when he was taking a turn, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Later on, following a case filed by Nargis Akhter, daughter of the FF, police seized the bus and arrested its driver Shah Alam.



The body of the FF has been handed over to his family members, the SI added.



Besides, Bhanga Highway PS SI Al-Mamud said that an unidentified bus hit a three-wheeler (nosimon) on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Rishatla in Muksudpur Upazila coming from the opposite direction, leaving the three-wheeler's passenger Azizul Karigar dead on the spot.



Police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the SI added.



On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam Russell, 36, son of Abdur Rahman of Khalishpur Platinum Jute Mills Workers' Colony in Khulna. The injured is Md Jahid Hasan, 38.



Bhatiapara Highway PS OC Md Shariful Islam said Russell and Jahid were returning Khulna from Cox's Bazar in the morning riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Fukra area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway, which left them severely injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kashiani 100-bed Hospital, where Russell was declared dead by the on-duty doctor, the OC added.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, 28, son of A Matin of Halirtek Village in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.



Police and local sources said a pickup van was standing beside the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Amtali area under Habirbari Union in the morning. At that time, a speedy covered van hit the pickup from behind, which left pickup van driver Imran dead on the spot.



Bhoradoba Highway PS OC Riad Mahmud confirmed the incident.



KHULNA: A minor child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a battery-run easy-bike in Rupsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place in front of Bangabandhu College in the upazila.



Deceased Shamim, 3, was the son of Kabir Hossain. He lived with his family in a rented house in Deyara village.



According to locals, a speedy easy-bike ran over the child in front of Govt Bangabandhu College when he along with others was crossing the road, which left him critically injured.



Family members rushed him to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Aich Gati Police Camp In-Charge Nakib Iqbal confirmed the matter.



JASHORE: Five people including a man and his son were killed and 19 others injured in separate road accidents in the district in three days.



Two people were killed and 19 others injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday morning.



The deceased were identified as Bashu Karmakar, 47, son of Madhu Karmoker, hailed from Gopaldi Village under Madhukhali Upazila in Faridpur, and Yousuf Ali Talukder, 30, son of Hazrot Ali Talukder, a resident of Sankorpur area in Jashore Town.



According to locals, a Magura-bound passenger bus fell down beside the road as its driver lost control over the steering of it near Kodalia Govt Primary School at around 7:30 am, leaving 20 passengers injured.



Among the injured, nine persons were taken to Jashore General Hospital, where Bahsu Karmoker succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Meawhile, an another speedy bus hit Yusuf Ali from behind at around 8 am in Bakchar area of the district town. He died on the spot.



However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Jashore Sadar Model PS OC Tajul Islam said two separate cases were filed with the PS in these connections.



Meanwhile, three people including a man and his son were killed in a collision between two motorcycles on the Jashore-Satkhira regional highway in Keshabpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The accident took place in Bujtal area of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Jahangir Joarder, 45, son of Abdul Mannan, his son Mostain, 12, hailed from Betgram Village and Mostofa, 22, son of Abdus Sattar, from Malonchi Village under Dumuria Upazila of Khulna.



According to locals, two motorcycles collided head-on with each other in the area at around 7:30 pm, leaving two dead on the spot and another critically injured.



Locals rushed the injured to Keshabpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Keshabpur PS OC Mafizur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: Two passengers of a three-wheeler were killed as a truck hit the vehicle in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased were identified as Abul Kalam, 55, and Ashraful Islam, residents of Dhupipara area under Parbatipur Municipality.



According to locals, the two were going towards Bhabanipur riding by an auto-van from Parbatipur. At that time, a truck coming from Fulbari lost control over the steering and crushed the van in Chandapara area at around 9 am. Two passengers of the van died on the spot.



Parbatipur PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and kept at the Upazila Health Complex.



However, the driver along with the truck has been arrested, the OC added.



BARISHAL: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the district in three days.



A man was killed after he lost control over the steering of his motorcycle and fell off the two-wheeler in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 40, son of Azahar Ali, hailed from Kajlakathi Village under Darial Union of Bakerganj Upazila in the district. He was a bakery trader of Barishal City.



According to family members and relatives, on Tuesday night, Kashem was going to his village riding on a motorcycle. On the way to his village, when he reached Chaner Mosque area, he lost control over his motorcycle and fell down on the road. He was critically injured.



He was rushed taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.



Darial Union Parishad Chairman Shahidul Islam confirmed the death matter.



Meanwhile, a woman was killed in another road accident in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



Deceased Maherjan Begum, 65, was the wife of Karam Ali Molla of Uttar Shihipasha Village in the upazila.



It was known that Maherjan came to visit his brother's house in Ashokathi Village.



However, a bus hit her in Ashokathi Bus Stand area at night while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed after being hit by a bus in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in Banur Bazar area under the upazila at around 10:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Lokman Hossain, 50.



According to locals, a Dhaka-bound minibus hit Lokman's motorcycle when he was returning home after dropped his HSC examinee daughter at the exam centre. He was critically injured.



Locals rushed him to a private medical hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 12:30 pm.



Aulia Highway PS OC Belal Uddin Jahangir confirmed the matter.



RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A woman and her daughter were killed after being crushed under the wheels of a bus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in front of Palli Bidyut office at Morjal Bus Stand of the upazila at around 9:30 am.



The deceased were identified as Tumpa Begum, 25, and her daughter Nishi, 6, residents of the area.



Quoting locals, highway police officials said on Tuesday morning, Tumpa along with her daughter Nishi was going to her daughter's school. On the way, a Brahmanbaria-bound bus of 'Tisha Paribahan' ran over the duo when they were crossing the road, leaving Nishi dead on the spot and Tumpa critically injured.



Locals rushed her to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors referred her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.



Bhairab Highway PS OC Mozammel Haque said being informed, police seized the bus, however, its driver managed to flee the scene.



Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



RAJBARI: A man was killed as his tractor overturned on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The accident took place in Goalanda crossing area of the upazila at around 9 am.



The deceased was identified as Milon Mondal, son of Kader Mondal, a resident of Ruppur Village under the upazila. He was the driver of the tractor.



According to locals, the tractor overturned on the road at around 9 am as he lost control over the steering of the tractor, leaving him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Ahladipur Highway PS OC Tariqul Islam confirmed the matter.



SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Two persons were killed after a truck was hit by another truck in Bakherekandi area of Padma Bridge Expressway under Shibchar Upazila in the district early Monday.



The deceased were identified as Bashir Howlader, 35, hailed from Bakerganj Upazila of Barisal, and Sujon Mia, 25, hailed from Jashore District.



According to Shibchar Highway Police, a fruits-laden truck from Bakerganj towards Dhaka was standing in Bakherarkandi area near Panchchar on the expressway. Meanwhile, another truck from Jashore rammed the truck from behind at around 3 am. The driver Bashir and the helper Sujon Mia died on the spot.

Shibchar Highway PS SI Abdullah Hel Baki confirmed the incident.

