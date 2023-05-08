

Bridge over MP Khal collapses at Kamalnagar



Several thousand people of five villages of the union are facing communication sufferings.



Locals complained, local public representatives gave assurance of repairing the bridge for more than one time. But they did not keep their word.



Taking life risk, villagers and students of school-college are using the deplorable bridge. The bridge is likely to collapse anytime.



The bridge of Amania road is located at north-west point of the union along Kalim Uddin Manjir Samaj.



It is linked to at least five villages. The villages are Joynal Master Samaj, Nabiargoj, Leuddargoj, Voktapara, and Charlorence. These villagers have to use the bridge for going to upazila Sadar, Hazirhat, and upazila health complex.



Four years back, half of the bridge got breached due to tidal water charge and collapsed.



Several hundred students of Charlorence High School, Shahidnagar Adharsha High School, Shahid Smriti Girls School, Charlorence Government Primary School, Purba Charlorence Government Primary School, Saheberhat Senior Islamia Qawmi Madrasa, and Quadir Panditerhat High School and pedestrians are deprived of modern communication facilities.



Besides, farmers are facing serious problem in transporting their agri-products. Taking patients including pregnant mothers to hospital is also hampered.



Locals and victims demanded of the authorities concerned for repairing this important bridge.



A local dweller and former union member Md Azad Uddin said, the bridge has turned a death trap. If the bridge is not repaired before the next rainy season, it will collapse entirely, causing a total communication disruption.



Charlorence Union Chairman AKM Nurul Amin Master said, they are trying to repair the bridge rapidly. In this regard, upazila engineer has been informed, he added.



Kamalnagar Upazila Engineer Sohel Anwar said, the bridge issue has been informed to the authorities concerned. Very soon a new bridge will be raised there, he added.



