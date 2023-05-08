Gunman kills eight in rampage at Texas mall

WASHINGTON, May 7: A heavily-armed man stormed a shopping mall in the US state of Texas on Saturday, shooting dead eight people and wounding several others before he was killed by a police officer at the busy complex.



Video footage circulating online showed the shooter getting out of a sedan in the mall's parking lot before opening fire on people walking nearby.



An officer inside on an unrelated call quickly responded to the gunfire and "neutralized" the shooter as scenes of panic broke out at the sprawling facility in Allen, police said.



The identity of the shooter was not released. His body, sprawled on a sidewalk, was one of seven deaths at the mall when more police arrived.



Two others died in the hospital while "three are in critical surgery, and four are stable," said Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd.



The attack is the latest deadly gun violence to convulse the United States, a country awash in firearms and which has already endured 199 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-governmental organization which defines a mass shooting as four or more people wounded or killed.



The gunfire at Allen Premium Outlets, 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Dallas, began around 3:30 pm (2030 GMT), when it was busy with weekend shoppers, police said.



The officer in the mall "heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralized the suspect," said chief Brian Harvey of the Allen police department.



Some of the victims were as young as five years old, a hospital official told NBC News. AFP



